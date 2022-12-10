BOLLENGO. A brace from Chiarella gives Bajo La Serra the Second and Third category Piedmont Cup from the Ivrea district delegation. Against Valchiusella in the final played on Thursday 8, at the Giacomo Gaglione in Bollengo, the attacker scored a goal in the opening match and the second almost at the end of the second extra time, in the middle the goal was equal, a woodwork on each side and a lot of competition. Game that takes off already after 12′ when Bajo La Serra breaks the deadlock with Chiarella who takes advantage of a Valchiusellese defensive error and overtakes Fontana. Valchiusella who responds in the final half with the post of Amadio. At the start of the second half, Valchiusella equalized with Perri, good at picking up a short clearance from Pellitteri on a shot from Zaltron and bringing the situation back to a level. In the end Bajo La erra then had two chances to take the lead, but Cavagnetto’s shot went just wide and in the 36th minute a nice flying pass by Givogre ended up on the crossbar. In the second extra time Pellitteri saves on Amadio, before Chiarella’s winning header for the final 2-1. In full stoppage time Chiarella sprints on the edge of offside again, enters the area, but his diagonal shot ends up wide of nothing. —