Football: clear cut clouds Bavaria’s championship celebration

In any case, the most emotional German championship for years had a very stale aftertaste. Shortly after the injured Bayern captain Manuel Neuer had received the copy of the championship trophy, the dethroned CEO Kahn spoke up on Twitter and explained that he had been banned from traveling to Cologne “by the club”. The ex-national goalkeeper also told the “Bild” newspaper that this also applies to “visiting the championship celebration”. And on Sky 90 he even said: “It was the worst day of my life to take it from me to celebrate with the boys.”

Salihamidzic seemed more relieved than disappointed. After the late winning goal by young star Jamal Musiala (89th), who had been substituted on just four minutes earlier, he had celebrated enthusiastically – after the final whistle also on the pitch with the players. “Of course I accept that. I would have liked to continue because I really wanted to win the Champions League again with this team,” he said. For him it was “emotionally not an easy situation”. But he wanted to “remain the friend of FC Bayern. I want to have a nice farewell because that’s the way it should be.”

Bavaria wins German title thriller Bayern Munich has won the title thriller in the German Bundesliga and won the eleventh championship title in a row. The German record champions prevailed on the last day of the game with a late goal from Jamal Musiala (89th minute) 2-1 (1-0) in Cologne and thus passed Borussia Dortmund on the last day of the game because BVB was only 2nd at home :2 (0:2) played against Mainz.

Club president Herbert Hainer wanted to explain the background to the supervisory board’s decision against Kahn and Salihamidzic on Sunday. In a press release, the head of the supervisory board, Hainer, commented on Kahn: “The decision to separate from Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we came to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the board.” Kahn will “always remain a big personality at FC Bayern”.

“Defeat for the whole club”

However, the timing and manner of the cutbacks in the management floor caused a lot of shaking of the head. “I heard from Kahn that he wasn’t allowed to come. This is not my construction site, but there is already a picture that is a bit questionable,” said former Bayern star Toni Kroos to the “Real total” portal. The Real Madrid midfielder was also surprised at the communication from Munich. “To confirm that today on a day like this. Officially saying beforehand he’s sick. Then: No, he’s not, he wasn’t allowed to come. I haven’t heard more than that, but I believe Olli.”

Former DFB international striker Sandro Wagner also sees the departure of Kahn and Salihamidzic at Bayern Munich as a “defeat for the whole club”. “Crazy. I’m really at a loss for words. Way, time,” said the 35-year-old ex-Bayer about the decision on ZDF’s “Aktuelle Sportstudio”. From Wagner’s point of view, the transition from long-time Bayern bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß to Kahn and Salihamidzic was “actually perfect”. The fact that the new management duo did not work out in the long term was “unpleasant for everyone. Nobody sits at home and is happy.”

The “craziest” championship

The now twelve-time German champion Müller did not speak of his most emotional, but probably “craziest” championship. When Hainer announced the separation of Kahn and Salihamidzic in the dressing room, “we were ecstatic about victory and maybe we all had a sip or two of the target water,” said Müller, who regretted the end of the two bosses, “but that’s what the club has I felt like they had to do something about it.” Müller didn’t want to sugarcoat the season either. “It was total chaos,” he said. “If it had been a film, a lot of people would definitely watch it and say: Well, it wasn’t boring.”

But Müller also felt a little sorry for competitor Borussia Dortmund. “I’m in no way apologizing for being champions and for being happy about it,” he said, “but when you think about the others and can change perspective, I’m sorry. Even if they don’t want to hear it or don’t need it at all. I don’t really want to come off as big-hearted or anything, but it’s tough.”

Bayern coach Tuchel visibly marked

Coach Thomas Tuchel seemed extremely thoughtful after the resignation of Kahn and Salihamidzic, who signed him to replace Julian Nagelsmann about two months ago. “They were largely responsible for the fact that we went on the journey together. That’s why I have to process it now,” said Tuchel: “Instead of celebrating, we now have the next topic.” The joy had a hard time getting through to him. “I would have felt much more responsible for failure than I do now for success,” he said: “It’s just the way it is. I’m glad we were able to avert that all together.”

When he took office, he did not expect such a development. “Absolutely not. I didn’t imagine it and didn’t want it that way,” said Tuchel: “Although we have a happy ending now. That will no longer whitewash our seasonal analysis. It will make it easier. Nevertheless, it wasn’t a season where we can say at the end: It’s all right, let’s close our eyes, everything will get better. This is not a season we can be satisfied with.”

German Bundesliga, 34th round

Saturday:

Cologne – Bayern Munich 1: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Coman (8th), Musiala (89th) and Ljubicic (81st/penalty)

Cologne: Kainz up to 62 minutes, Ljubicic up to 81 minutes

Dortmund – Mainz 2: 2 (0: 2)

Goals: Guerreiro (69′), Süle (96′) or Hanche-Olsen (15′), Onisiwo (24′)

Mainz: Onisiwo up to the 91st minute, Mustapha from the 91st minute

Union Berlin – Bremen 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Khedira (81.)

Union: Trimmel up to the 78th minute

Bremen: with Friedl and Schmid

Moenchengladbach – Augsburg 2: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Netz (4th), Hofmann (40th)

Red card: Gumny (45+3)

Frankfurt – Freiburg 2:1 (0:1)

Tore: Colonel Muani (83.), Dinah the Bears (91.) bzw. Faucet (45.)

Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Freiburg: Lienhart up to 73 minutes,

Gregoritsch from the 81st minute

Leipzig – Schalke 4: 2 (2: 1)

Tore: Laimer (10th), Nkunku (19th, 94th), Poulsen (83rd) bzw. Kaminski (28.)

Leipzig: Schlager from the 61st minute, Laimer up to the 61st minute

Schalke: Greiml replacement

Stuttgart – Hoffenheim 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tomas (80′) and Bebou (75′)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 57th minute

Bochum – Leverkusen 3: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Förster (19′), Asano (34′), Stöger (86′)

Rote Karte: Adli (8.)

Bochum: Stöger up to 89 minutes

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Wolfsburg – Hertha BSC 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski (2nd) and Maza (55th), Richter (68th)

Tabel: