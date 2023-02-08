news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 FEB – Surprise in the first of the two semi-finals of the Club World Cup, which is being played in Morocco. Flamengo loses 3-2 against Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia). The protagonist of the match played in Tangiers is Salem Al Dawsari, author of a brace from the penalty spot in the first half. Pedro, ex Fiorentina, had given the momentary 1-1 to the Brazilians but Gerson ruined the plans by getting expelled in the recovery of the first half. In the second half Vietto scored, to the delight of the team coached by Ramon Diaz, while Pedro scored his personal brace in the 92nd minute, making the defeat a little less bitter. The other semifinal, Real Madrid-Al Ahly, is scheduled for tomorrow. (HANDLE).

