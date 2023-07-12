Football coach Carlo Ancelotti has to go to court

Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti faces a court in Spain over alleged tax fraud. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the Real Madrid coach of not paying tax on income from image rights earned in 2014, according to a document from a court in the Spanish capital seen by the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Accordingly, a judge said that Ancelotti had “conceded” that he had withheld around 386,000 euros from the Spanish state with his actions. There is “apparently sufficient evidence” to consider the acts alleged against Ancelotti as “alleged offenses at the expense of the state treasury,” the judge wrote.

According to the Spanish tax authority, in 2014 Ancelotti paid tax on his salary as coach of the football club Real Madrid – but not on the earnings from his image rights or related income.

However, the court dismissed a similar procedure for Ancelotti’s tax return for 2015. Ancelotti was registered as a tax resident in Great Britain at the time.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti was Real Madrid coach from 2013 to May 2015, the same year he moved to Bayern Munich in Germany. In 2021 he returned to Real Madrid. According to the Brazilian Football Association, he is set to become the national coach of Brazil from June 2024.

