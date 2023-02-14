news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LISTENING, FEBRUARY 14 – “Come on Kuba! We are with you and we will always support you”. With a note published on its website, Ascoli Calcio took the field in support of Jakub Jankto, the footballer who made his homosexuality known yesterday. Jankto played for Ascoli during the 2015/16 season. “When we saw the video where you came out declaring your homosexuality to the world, we had a pang in the heart, not because of the content of the video – in 2023 can a person’s sexual orientation still be a problem? – but for your teary eyes at the end of that video, after saying ‘I’m gay and I don’t want to hide anymore’. Immediately after that sentence you glance at the sky, as if you had freed yourself of an unbearable weight”, reads the connoted note with great affection towards the player from the Czech Republic.



“We as Ascoli Calcio, we as the Piceno people admired your prowess on the pitch in the 2015/16 season, your professionalism, your desire to arrive. In your experience at Ascoli we remember the 5 goals and 9 assists in your 35 appearances – adds the club – we remember a very ambitious ‘Kuba’, with an overflowing desire to launch himself into top-level football, you went around with your Italian vocabulary because learning the language well would have helped you get there. And so it was. – he concludes – To us, everything else really doesn’t matter.”



