Football, Comiso out of the Championship of Excellence

Comiso remains out of the championship of Excellence. The news soon made the rounds of the town and registered various reactions among the green-orange fans, many of whom were disappointed and angry.

To comment, also the leader of the Democratic Party to the City Council Gigi Bellassai who writes: “the non-registration of the most representative football team in the city is a defeat for the whole of Comiso. Having reached this point also means, and above all, not having been able to manage this intricate affair in the most careful way. Sure, we all remember the photos from just a few days ago that showed the mayor with the representatives of the new company shouting ‘we’ll make you dream’. Too bad that the dream, in just a few days, has turned into a nightmare”. Bellassai, therefore expresses his regret for the fact that the green-orange association will not be able to participate in the next championship of Excellence.

“Let’s hope so – comments– that there may be margins for a restart from the lower category. Let’s imagine that the municipal administration, having followed the story from the beginning, has identified the causes of this sporting failure whose negative reverberation closely affects the entire community which, even through the football team, expresses its identity “.

The exponent of the Democratic Party does not fail to make a political jab at the Municipality: “perhaps – he adds – the Municipal Council could have handled this affair in a very different way, with greater circumspection. So he gave the impression that he threw the stone into the pond and then withdrew his hand. Let’s hope that, now, you find the right push to save what can be saved. It would really be a disappointment if Comiso were forced to give up football for who knows how many years. We invite the municipal administration to convene a meeting with all interested parties as soon as possible to consider the most appropriate solutions. As an opposition, we are ready to provide our contribution, if requested, in terms of proposals”.