Football: commitment perfect – Gündoğan to FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have signed İlkay Gündoğan for at least two years. The German national soccer player wrote about his previous club Manchester City: “This club has made all my dreams come true.”

On Monday (June 26th, 2023), the Spanish champions announced the commitment, which had been around for a long time. Gündoğan signed a contract with FC Barcelona that runs until June 30, 2025 with the option to extend it for another season. According to the Catalans, the fixed transfer fee is 400 million euros.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege for me to have been a part of Manchester City over the past few years,” said Gündoğan, who capped his time at the club with Pep Guardiola as captain by winning the Champions League. “This club has made all my dreams come true and I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity.”

Reunited with Lewandowski

Barcelona coach Xavi in ​​particular is said to have convinced him to move to the Catalans. At Barça, Gündoğan is now playing again with Robert Lewandowski, whom he knows from Borussia Dortmund. City bought Gündoğan from BVB in 2016.

Manchester are leaving Gündoğan at the club’s most successful period and on a free transfer as his contract expires on June 30, 2023. Under Guardiola, he was only allowed to lift the trophy for the Champions League as captain almost two weeks ago – after winning the championship and the cup, it was City’s third title this season. “Rarely have I woken up so happy in my life,” said the former Dortmund player after the 1-0 win over Inter Milan. “Anyone who has followed my path knows how long I have been chasing this title.”

A final in his favorite competition in his parents’ home country, and as captain of his team – the game in Istanbul was undoubtedly something very special for Gündoğan.

Completed the most successful chapter of your career

With the farewell, Gündoğan closes the most successful chapter of his career so far. In 2016 he moved from BVB to Manchester. With City he won the Champions League once in seven years, won five championships and two cups.

