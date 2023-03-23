news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 22 – “We are all very motivated, a new chapter begins, with a new coach who has different ideas, but the basic one is always the same, that is to win and take Portugal to the highest levels”. The Lusitanian national team has turned the page with the arrival of Roberto Martinez on the bench, but there is always Cristiano Ronaldo to drag the team: the coach has in fact called up the 38-year-old from Al-Nassr who charges up the team in view of the match with the Liechtenstein valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. “We want to start off on the right foot, we know that on paper this match may seem easy, but football has evolved a lot and there are no longer simple opponents – underlined Ronaldo -. in retreat she is very positive, we are all very motivated and this is the most important thing”.



CR7 is looking for space in the new national team in which the coach has called several young players. “I’m always ready for anything – the star player said -, I’ve been in the national team for 20 years and it’s always a pride to be here. I want to help the team, it’s part of my DNA: sure, it would be bad if I said I’m not here to play, but I respect the coach’s decisions.In any case, from the first training sessions I see a good intensity, there are changes and these are always good in life.



We will probably be a more attacking team, the game system could change, but it’s not up to me to talk about it.



However there is a new generation that may want to win a lot, but it will take time: things don’t happen overnight. And I learn a lot from young people, they always have something to teach. I repeat, the air is healthy, fresher, and there’s a nice atmosphere: we can’t wait to play”. (ANSA).

