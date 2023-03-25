Home Sports Football: Cristante “victory with Malta, no other missteps” – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 25 – “We could have interpreted the match against England differently, but in the second half we took the field differently and I honestly don’t see this big gap. We even risked drawing it”: so Bryan Cristante in the press conference on the eve of Malta-Italy, the second qualifying match for Euro 2024.

“Malta is an organized national team – underlines the blue midfielder – tomorrow’s match, like all matches, is difficult. We will have to take the field 100%, concentrate and play our game. Winning every game is a must. We started with a defeat and we can no longer afford missteps.”

“Pressure for tomorrow? “There’s always pressure in the national team – concludes Cristante – every false step is paid for. We have to take the field to win, without ifs and buts. We want victory”. (ANSA).

