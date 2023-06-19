Football: Croatia’s star Modric’s future uncertain

football

The future of Croatia’s superstar Luka Modric is uncertain after the bitter defeat in the Nations League final. Real Madrid’s midfield strategist left it open on Sunday evening after beating Spain 4-5 on penalties whether he will continue to play for the national team.



“I’ve already decided about my future, but I won’t say anything about it just yet,” Modric told Spanish sports newspaper “Marca” after the bitter defeat. Otherwise, Modric did not comment after the game. The next big tournament would be the European Championships in Germany next year.

“We’re sorry that we couldn’t win the title for Luka,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic after the defeat in the final on Monday night. “Luka said he will make his own decision. But we all need a bit of time to let that sink in,” Dalic said. The coach hopes Modric will continue despite renewed disappointment.

“He played great again, got everything out of himself again for 120 minutes. I would be happy if he continues,” said Dalic. Spain’s victorious coach Luis De la Fuente saw it that way too. “I admire Luka Modric. I hope he goes on because you never want great players to leave,” De La Fuente said.

Modric was runner-up with Croatia in Russia in 2018, and finished third at the World Cup in Qatar last year. “We can be very proud of all the medals,” said Dalic. However, the “golden generation” around Modric has so far been denied a title. The next few weeks will show whether the crowd favorite, who was loudly celebrated by around 35,000 Croatian supporters in De Kuip after the end of the game, will make a new attempt next year.