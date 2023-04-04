66. 22:09 Gnabry shows up for the first time. He walks towards Sildillia with speed. The young defender is overwhelmed. Gnabry moves into the penalty area. Dōan comes to the rescue and clarifies.

65. 22:08 Müller goes down after a throw-in in the Freiburg penalty area. Gulde had something in his arms around him. But that was in front of the penalty area and it wasn’t enough for a penalty.

64. 22:07 Substitution at Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry

64. 22:07 Substitution at Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman

64. 22:07 Substitution at Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

64. 22:07 Substitution at Bayern Munich: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

62. 22:06 Bayern hit the bar! Kimmich brings the free kick due sharply into the penalty area. Pavard comes from a relatively long distance to the header. His finish goes to the long angle and lands on the crossbar.

61. 22:04 Yellow card for Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg)



Sildillia clears João Cancelo neatly on the outside line. That’s why it’s yellow.

60. 22:03 After a great move from João Cancelo, Bayern have some space in the centre. The Portuguese alludes to Sané, who pushes through to Choupo-Moting. Flekken pays attention and intercepts the through ball.

58. 22:02 Günter brings a free kick from the left flank safely into the middle. Bayern conquers the ball and has a promising chance to counterattack. But Müller plays a bad pass on the center line, which Dōan intercepts.

56. 22:00 Freiburg is still doing well. Bayern find it difficult to find gaps.

53. 21:57 Freiburg has another degree. Grifo brings a free kick from the right half field in the middle. At the penalty spot, Ginter comes to the header. But he doesn’t hit the ball fully. Summer only has to stop to catch the ball.

52. 21:55 Choupo-Moting gets the ball on the left edge of the penalty area. He puts it on the right and shoots. Flekken catches the unplaced flick.

50. 21:53 Müller crosses from the right half field up into the penalty area. Goretzka extended with a head. But Choupo-Moting just doesn’t get the ball.

48. 21:51 After the following corner, Höler deducts from the edge of the penalty area. His shot goes over it.

48. 21:51 Freiburg plays on the offensive with clean flat passes. Then Günter plays the ball flat to the edge of the penalty area. Dōan comes to an end. His shot is blocked.

46. 21:50 Bayern will be dangerous again. Kimmmich plays a strong pass right into the penalty area to Sané, who wants to cross again. A defender intervenes. But it was offside anyway. See also NBA Comprehensive: LeBron James is crowned as the historical scoring leader, the Lakers lost to the Thunder – yqqlm

46. 21:48 Kick-off 2nd half

45. 21:37 mid-term conclusion

Bayern and Freiburg go into the break 1-1. At the beginning of the game, Bayern found it difficult. They had the ball a lot, but they couldn’t get through well staggered Freiburg. Then João Cancelo played a brilliant pass that resulted in a corner. This is how the Munich leadership came about. But Freiburg was not impressed by this. The guests became more offensive after conceding and hit back with a dream goal from Höfler. After that, FCB continued to be the better team and also had some good chances. The draw at the break is a bit lucky from SC’s point of view. But the guests still play a good game.

45. 21:33 End of 1st half

45. 21:33 Ginter saves Freiburg from falling behind. After a cross from the right, Flekken repels the ball with one hand directly to Müller. The German deducts from ten meters. Ginter clears on the line. Then Flekken throws himself at the ball just before Choupo-Moting.

45. 21:31 Official injury time (minutes): 2

45. 21:31 Bayern has the next big chance. After a Freiburg ball loss in midfield, Upamecano picks up the pace. He goes to the penalty area and then puts it on Müller. The captain plays across to Choupo-Moting again, but Flekken puts his hand in and prevents the goal from being conceded. Choupo-Moting was probably offside.

43. 21:28 Grifo hits a free kick from 35 meters into the penalty area. Summer catches the ball.

41. 21:26 Eggestein has a good shooting position 23 meters from goal. He pulls off with his right, but doesn’t hit the ball properly at all. This turns the shot into a brilliant pass for Höler. However, the striker is caught off guard and cannot control the ball.

39. 21:24 Sané plays his way into the penalty area with a good one-two with Choupo-Moting. The Freiburg defenders can still prevent him from completing with combined forces.

36. 21:20 Yellow card for Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg)



Gregoritsch picks up an avoidable yellow card. He loses the ball near Bayern’s penalty area. Then the Munich counterattack. Gregoritsch stops the attack by sliding into Sané.

33. 21:18 Next big chance for Bayern. Coman plays the ball halfway from the right to the middle. At the near post, Müller puts his toe on the ball. His degree ends up in the outside netting. Coman was offside anyway. See also Pordenone, a revolution in Tedino's recipe for salvation

31. 21:15 The next corner leads to another corner where De Ligt finishes. The shot of the Dutchman goes over the gate.

30. 21:15 Almost the renewed lead for Bayern! After a Kimmich corner, Goretzka comes to the end of the six-yard space with his right. The ball is deflected and goes over it.

27. 21:12 Tooor for SC Freiburg, 1:1 by Nicolas Höfler



Höfler scores the goal of the month! Freiburg puts Bayern under pressure. Then Coman clarifies the ball insufficiently accurate to Höfler. The right-footed player takes the ball and then pulls a dropkick from 25 meters with his left. The shot flies like a ray into the top right corner, untenable for Sommer.

25. 21:10 Freiburg has the chance to equalize! Grifo crosses into the penalty area from the left. Gregoritsch climbs up there and heads at goal from ten meters. His degree is too unplaced. Summer catches the ball.

22. 21:07 Müller has the next chance. He goes into the penalty area on the right and hooks a defender out. Then he plays the ball relatively laxly into Flekken’s arms.

20. 21:04 Tooor for Bayern Munich, 1-0 through Dayot Upamecano



FC Bayern takes the lead with the first chance! Kimmich hits the corner from the left in the middle. At the six-yard box, Upamecano climbed up and headed the ball next to the right post. After that, the Freiburgers complain because Upamecano had supported himself. However, Harm Osmers and the VAR accept the goal.

19. 21:04 First really dangerous action. João Cancelo plays a good pass to Sané from the left of the penalty area. The German puts the ball across, but Ginter intervenes in dire need.

15. 21:01 Bayern played a long ball down the left wing into Coman’s run for the first time. So sometimes several players are overplayed at once. But the Frenchman only gets one throw-in.

12. 20:57 First good chance for FCB. Sané pulls in from the left at the edge of the penalty area. Then he shoots flat with his right on goal. The ball goes just to the left.

12. 20:56 In this initial phase, the ball is much in midfield. Bayern is not yet in the last third and Freiburg’s counterattacks are still too imprecise.

9. 20:54 João Cancelo sometimes plays a second six next to Kimmich when in possession. Bayern’s back four is very asynchronous when in possession of the ball because Pavard is significantly lower on the other side. See also Simone Biles and other US gymnasts ask the FBI for a billion dollars: "He covered up Nassar's harassment"

7. 20:52 So far, the Bayern defenders have not found any reference stations. The four players in the home chain have by far the most ball contacts.

5. 20:50 Freiburg is aggressive in midfield pressing and has already won the ball twice.

4. 20:49 João Cancelo inspires in midfield with a cabinet trick against Sildillia. In the end, the trick is useless art because the Freiburg player regains the ball.

2. 20:47 Bayern comes in front of goal for the first time. Coman chips the ball from 25 meters into the penalty area. Goretzka just missed with his head.

1. 20:45 Freiburg hits the ball straight forward after the kick-off. Gregoritsch extends his head in the penalty area. Summer catches the ball.

1. 20:45 game start

20:07 Christian Streich also makes a change at Freiburg compared to the 1-1 draw against Hertha. The coach switches from a three-man to a four-man chain. Defender Kenneth Schmidt is therefore rotating out of the team. For him Michael Gregoritsch starts in the storm.

20:05 On the staff: Thomas Tuchel makes a change at Bayern compared to the win against BVB. João Cancelo starts in left-back instead of Alphonso Davies.

20:01 SC Freiburg is currently in a mixed phase. In the past seven competitive games, the Breisgauer have won only once. Christian Streich’s team drew four times during this period. But you can also look at Freiburg’s form in a more positive light: SC hasn’t lost at national level since February 4th. The last two games against FC Bayern don’t give much hope. A year ago Freiburg lost 4-1 at home and in October they lost 5-0 in Munich.

19:52 Thomas Tuchel’s debut at Bayern Munich could hardly have gone better. In the top game of the Bundesliga, the record champions deservedly won 4-2 against BVB on Saturday. With a little more consistency, Munich could have won even higher. The extent of Thomas Tuchel’s share in this success is uncertain. The blatant goalkeeper mistake by Dortmund keeper Kobel decided the game early on. Today, with SC Freiburg, the next difficult test awaits the coach and his team.