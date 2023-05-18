Football DFB Cup women: Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg – live ticker – final – 2022/2023

16:42 At this moment, the teams step onto the lawn together with referee Fabienne Michel. It should be said that there is also a premiere for the referees: the VAR is used for the first time. The game can start in a few minutes.

16:38 Let’s take a closer look at the statistics: There were eight duels between the two teams in the cup, Freiburg only won one, that was in 2004. The SCF’s last cross-competition win against today’s opponent dates back to 2017. Is So Wolfsburg is again too big for the outsider today? Coach Merk only said: “Now that we’re in the final, we obviously want to win the cup.” We are excited.

16:30 And it will definitely be a show, because almost all of the 44,808 available tickets have been sold, so the game sets a new record for the cup final. In 2019 Freiburg was in this before, but lost to whom, it goes without saying, due to the impressive statistics mentioned above. If Wolfsburg wins again today, they will be the record winners of the title with ten cup wins.

16:20 Of course, Freiburg has something against it, although the team from Breisgau is aware of its underdog role. Goalscorer Kayikci has a big advantage from this: “We can go into this game completely freely. We deserve to be in this final. We have done everything for it, worked so hard. Now it’s important to believe in our strengths to trust each other. It’s just a game. Anything is possible.” In the league that didn’t really work out recently, the Breisgau women have been waiting for a threesome for eight games and are therefore in the middle of the table. Via Andernach, Meppen, Jena and Leipzig they stormed into this final, which should become the big SCF show. See also The Zanin-boys and the social video to beat isolation

16:05 The tension is rising in Cologne ahead of this grand finale. Of course, VfL Wolfsburg is the big favourite, the superior team from the Autostadt is also in the Champions League final. However, with a 0: 4 in the league against Frankfurt, the treble was given away, four points ahead of Bayern Munich should be enough for the championship. Nevertheless, this defeat can be described as a slip, as they remained unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. VfL reached this final via Gütersloh, Nuremberg, Cologne and Bavaria. There is also an impressive value: Wolfsburg lost the last DFB Cup game on November 16, 2013. Will this series be continued today?

15:54 To start, let’s take a look at the lineups. The Wolves coach Tommy Stroot has made two changes since the last league game. Janssen and Blomqvist are in the starting eleven for Hegering and Pajor. Hegering is missing because of a thigh injury suffered against Frankfurt. Freiburg coach Theresa Merk also rotates between two positions. Instead of Nuding and Fellhauer, Lambert and Stegemann are on the pitch from the start. The Breisgau women are plagued by some injury problems, Fölmli and Borggräfe have to pass. Since the substitute keeper Nuding didn’t get fit after being substituted in the last game, the regular number three Lambert is in the box today. After all, Schasching is back in the squad after illness.