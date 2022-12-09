The winter market of Belluno Dolomites is in the sign ofArgentina. After Rodrigo Tune netthe latest news also comes from South America: Lautaro Fernandez.

Born in Santa Rosa in 1993, Fernández is a striker with a lot of Italian Serie D behind him. Starting from Sicily, a troinawhere he managed to show off his qualities and score his first goals: 7, in the 2019-2020 season.

So the landing at Licata and, in February 2021, the transition to Castrovillari, In Calabria. Last season, however, it took two directions: Gravina and Sardinia. In particular Lanusei, in Oligliastra, where Lautaro became the protagonist of a very good championship. And it is recent history the experience at Paternal, the club he comes from. Just like Tuninetti.

Also noteworthy is a passage in the Gibraltar championship, in the ranks of Mons Calpe.