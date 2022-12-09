Home Sports Football, Dolomiti Bellunesi signs the Argentine Lautaro Fernández
Sports

Football, Dolomiti Bellunesi signs the Argentine Lautaro Fernández

by admin
Football, Dolomiti Bellunesi signs the Argentine Lautaro Fernández

The winter market of Belluno Dolomites is in the sign ofArgentina. After Rodrigo Tune netthe latest news also comes from South America: Lautaro Fernandez.

Born in Santa Rosa in 1993, Fernández is a striker with a lot of Italian Serie D behind him. Starting from Sicily, a troinawhere he managed to show off his qualities and score his first goals: 7, in the 2019-2020 season.

So the landing at Licata and, in February 2021, the transition to Castrovillari, In Calabria. Last season, however, it took two directions: Gravina and Sardinia. In particular Lanusei, in Oligliastra, where Lautaro became the protagonist of a very good championship. And it is recent history the experience at Paternal, the club he comes from. Just like Tuninetti.

Also noteworthy is a passage in the Gibraltar championship, in the ranks of Mons Calpe.

See also  In the Cup Gozzano wins the first derby against Borgosesia

You may also like

Alaba, father-in-law arrested in coup to restore the...

The Treviso Basket coffee is coming to support...

Bologna spreads in the friendly against Kapfenberg (9-0)

Fred and the hypothetical Brazil-Argentina at the World...

Juve: from Fagioli to Iling, the “comeback” of...

Pedavena, Santa Claus in the 850 race, Minella...

In Qatar it is a challenge between Europe...

Cross-country skiing, Mocellini fairy tale: he is second...

Da Rold redeems herself: she wins the third...

Jorge Valdano: “Me, Argentina, Holland, Messi, Maradona, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy