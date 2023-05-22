Football: Dortmund is still missing “a damn victory”

The lead of two points over Bayern, who had recently won the championship trophy ten times in a row, sent a whole region into a state of euphoria. “Only BVB will be German champions,” chanted the black and yellow fans, who firmly believe in the ninth title in the club’s history. “It’s about time,” said BVB goalie Gregor Kobel about the impending dethronement of Munich. “The city will burn,” promised Julian Brandt.

In any case, the self-confidence after the sovereign victory against Augsburg is boundless. “We will,” said DFB team player Nico Schlotterbeck, making a promise of the championship. However, Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke urged concentration. “We still have a week to go. Regardless of losses,” appealed the BVB boss. Kehl, who won three championships as a player with Dortmund, also warned: “I don’t want to curb the euphoria, but we still have a game to play.”

AP/Matthias Schrader



Title chance thanks to furious second half

In any case, Dortmund’s Borsigplatz is already preparing itself for the ultimate championship party, which no one would have thought possible in winter. “If we had predicted in Marbella in January that we would be leaders by two points on matchday 33, you would have said we were stupid,” Watzke told journalists.

In November, the gap to the Munich record winner was even nine points. Then Bayern started to make mistakes and BVB had a furious second half of the season with only one defeat so far. “Now we need the emotions in the city, in the stadium, and then we take care of the football. We have to be louder next week than we’ve ever been before,” BVB coach Edin Terzic demanded a cauldron against Mainz.

Reuters/Leonhard Simon



“We still have work to do”

In any case, Dortmund expects an emotional and exciting week, as Goalie Kobel predicted. “There will definitely be a lot of pressure. But the conviction is extreme. It is time. We have to make everything as simple as possible,” said the Swiss and tried at least slightly to curb Dortmund’s euphoria: “There’s more to come. We still have our job to do and need another 90 minutes on Saturday.”

It only works collectively with the fans. Everyone in Dortmund agreed on that. Terzic got emotional at the idea of ​​arriving in front of 81,000 fans on Saturday. “I’m sure the boys can buy whatever they want. the next car. The next expensive vacation. The next house. But what they can’t buy is that moment of coming to the stadium next week.”

German Bundesliga, 33rd round

Sunday:

Augsburg – Dortmund 0: 3 (0: 0)

Goals: Haller (59′, 84′), Brandt (94′)

Red card: Uduokhai (38’/Augsburg)

Leverkusen – Mönchengladbach 2: 2 (2: 0)

Goals: Adli (15′), Demirbay (20′) and Hofmann (58′), Stindl (90′)

Red card: Hincapie (94’/Leverkusen)

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Gladbach: Lainer up to 86 minutes, Wolf substitute

Mainz – Stuttgart 1: 4 (1: 1)

Goals: Ingvartsen (23′) or Endo (41′), Guirassy (64′), Führich (78′), Coulibaly (91′)

Mainz: Onisiwo played through, Mustapha replaced

Saturday:

Bayern Munich – Leipzig 1: 3 (1: 0)

Goals: Gnabry (25′) or Laimer (64′), Nkunku (76’/penalty), Szoboszlai (86’/penalty)

Leipzig: Laimer played through, Schlager substitute

Hoffenheim – Union Berlin 4:2 (2:1)

Tore: Bebou (22.) Kramaric (36./Elfmeter, 89.) Dabbur (99.) bzw. Doekhi (45.+4), Laidouni (95.)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 65th minute

Union: Trimmel up to the 69th minute

Schalke – Frankfurt 2:2 (1:1)

Tore: Terodde (1.), Polter (85.) bzw. Kamada (21.), Old (59.)

Schalke: Long replacement

Bremen – Cologne 1: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Schmid (73′) and Tigges (36′)

Bremen: Friedl played through, Schmid from the 46th minute

Cologne: Kainz up to 78 minutes, Ljubicic up to 33 minutes

Hertha BSC – Bochum 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tousart (65.) or Schlotterbeck (94.)

Bochum: Stöger played through

Freitag:

Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Günter (71′), Petersen (75′)

Freiburg: Lienhart played through, Gregoritsch substitute

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until 57 minutes, Pervan replacement

Tabel: