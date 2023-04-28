Football: Dortmund leaves points in the title fight

Anthony Losilla put Bochum, where Kevin Stöger played through, into the lead in the fifth minute. Ex-Salzburger Karim Adeyemi equalized two minutes later. As a result, Dortmund fought doggedly in front of 26,000 spectators in the sold-out Ruhrstadion, but in vain for victory and missed a few good chances.

Dortmund were unlucky when they were denied a clear penalty after Danilo Soares fouled Adeyemi in the penalty area (65′). BVB trainer Edin Terzic was very upset about it. There was also great excitement in the 90th minute. A goal by Mats Hummels was ruled out due to a very narrow offside position, shortly before that a shot by Niklas Süle had landed on Stöger’s arm in the same action. However, there was again no penalty.

