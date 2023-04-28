Football: Dortmund leaves points in the title fight

football
Borussia Dortmund made a potentially fatal mistake in the fight for the German championship title. BVB came away against table 15 on Friday evening. VfL Bochum is no more than 1-1 and is only two points ahead of FC Bayern. With a home win on Sunday against bottom Hertha BSC, Munich would take first place and in this case could become champion again on their own.
Anthony Losilla put Bochum, where Kevin Stöger played through, into the lead in the fifth minute. Ex-Salzburger Karim Adeyemi equalized two minutes later. As a result, Dortmund fought doggedly in front of 26,000 spectators in the sold-out Ruhrstadion, but in vain for victory and missed a few good chances.
Dortmund were unlucky when they were denied a clear penalty after Danilo Soares fouled Adeyemi in the penalty area (65′). BVB trainer Edin Terzic was very upset about it. There was also great excitement in the 90th minute. A goal by Mats Hummels was ruled out due to a very narrow offside position, shortly before that a shot by Niklas Süle had landed on Stöger’s arm in the same action. However, there was again no penalty.