Football: ELF season start tailored for Raiders

The Raiders Tirol started the new season of the European League of Football (ELF) with a win. The Innsbruck team won a match against league newcomers Munich Ravens in Unterhaching on Sunday with 59:38 (38:28).

04.06.2023 17.36

Led by the new quarterback Christian Strong, who threw six touchdowns, the Tyrolean offensive was particularly convincing. Next Sunday the team of head coach Kevin Herron will play in Switzerland with the Helvetic Guards from Zurich.

Tyrolean wide receivers Philipp Haun and Marco Schneider caught three and two touchdown passes, respectively, from Canadian Strong. US import Jarvic McClam also impressed with a caught, a thrown and a kick return touchdown.

“The whole offense did a good job today, Christian protected well and then made the plays when everything was at stake,” said Haun. New signing Sandro Platzgummer, who last gained experience in the National Football League (NFL) with the New York Giants, was absent from the Raiders due to injury.

Vikings don’t get in for a week

Defending champions Vienna Vikings had no game in the first round and will not start the season until next Sunday with an away game at Berlin Thunder. The Berliners clearly won their opening match against the Fehervar Enthroners in Hungary on Saturday, 36:3.

