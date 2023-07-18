Football EM: U19 women slide into opening debacle

Soccer Championship

Austria’s U19 women slipped into a debacle on Tuesday at the start of the European Championships in Belgium: The ÖFB selection fell 6-0 against Germany in Tubize.



The game was more or less decided after half an hour: Sophie Nachtigall used a direct pass from Mara Alber (16′). Just two minutes later, Alara Sehitler surpassed goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif (18′), Alber scored with a deflected shot in the 16′ (26′), and Nachtigall shot in after a cross from Franziska Kett (29′).

Kett then managed to make it 0:5 shortly after the change of sides (49th). Isabel Aistleitner missed the Austrians’ best chance, before Sehitler on the other hand fixed the 0:6 final score after a through ball from Paulina Bartz (77th).

The aim of Johannes Spilka’s team is to reach the top two. If you can do that in the group of four with Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, it would mean not only the semifinals but also the ticket for the U20 World Cup 2024 in Colombia. On Friday, the Netherlands are the next ÖFB opponent.

Group A, 1st matchday

Tuesday:

Austria – Germany 0: 6 (0: 4)

Tubize, SR Byrne (ENG)

Goals: Nachtigall (16′, 29′), Sehitler (18′, 77′), Alber (26′), Kett (49′)

Austria: El Sherif – Schneiderbauer, Cavic (46th/Spinn), Seidl (67th/Keutz), Fuchs, D’Angelo – Rukavina (83rd/Holl), Ojukwu, Mädl (75th/Wirnsberger) – Natter (67th/ Roduner), Aistleitner

Schedule, Group A: 18.7. Germany

Austria

6-0 18.7. Belgium Netherlands 8.30 p.m. 21.7. Belgium Germany 5.30 p.m. 21.7.

Austria

Netherlands 8.30 p.m. * 24.7.

Austria

Belgium 5.30 p.m. * 24.7. Netherlands Germany 5.30 p.m

* live in ORF Sport+

Table: 1. Germany 1 1 0 0 6:0 3 2. Belgium 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 . Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4th

Austria

1

0

0

1

0:6

0

