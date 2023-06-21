Football: Empoli; Zanetti confirmed, coach signed until 2025 – Football

(ANSA) – EMPOLI (FLORENCE), JUNE 21 – After the official stay of sporting director Pietro Accardi, a few days ago, the long-awaited press release announced the confirmation by Empoli of Paolo Zanetti as technical guide of the team. The manager’s contract will expire in June 2025, with an option to renew for another season.



“I thank the Corsi family and the director Accardi for the umpteenth demonstration of trust in me – these are Zanetti’s words entrusted to the note -. As is normal, we met to plan the new season and in doing so I found great unity of purpose between the parties, desire to do well and to continue the work started a year ago. We know how difficult the Serie A championship is but at the same time it is highly stimulating to try to confirm yourself. We have our goal very clear, we want to try to do a feat that Empoli never managed, I am strongly motivated and I will give everything to achieve the third consecutive salvation and give new joys to our fans”. (HANDLE).



