Football: England professional Alli speaks about childhood abuse

Status: 07/13/2023 12:06 p.m

English footballer Dele Alli endured a difficult childhood. He’s talked about that now.

Everton footballer Dele Alli has revealed in an interview that he was sexually abused as a child. In the YouTube podcast “The Overlap”, the 27-year-old spoke with ex-national player Gary Neville in tears and a trembling voice about his difficult childhood.

Alli said he was abused when he was six years old. He started smoking when he was seven and dealing drugs when he was eight. “An older person told me that you wouldn’t hit a kid on a bike,” Alli said. “So I drove around with my football and had the drugs with me.”

When he was 12, he was finally adopted by a “great family,” which changed his life for the better. “I couldn’t have asked for better people to do this for me,” Alli said of his adoptive parents. “If God made any people, it was these.”

Alli, who played for Besiktas on loan last season, also spoke about his battle with a sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues over the past few months: “I decided to go to a modern mental health rehabilitation facility. They treat Addiction, mental health and trauma because I felt like it was about time.”

