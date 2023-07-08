Football: England secures U21 European title

football

The English youth footballers won the U21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania. In the final in the Georgian port city of Batumi, coach Lee Carsley’s selection won 1-0 (1-0) against Spain. Liverpool’s Curtis Jones scored the decisive goal just before half-time (45+4).



For England it is the third title after 1982 and 1984 and thus the first in 39 years. England were last in the final in 2009 and lost 4-0 to Germany.

In a thrilling final, referee Espen Eskas of Norway awarded Spain a penalty in the 99th minute. But Sporting Braga striker Abel Ruiz was denied by Manchester City’s James Trafford. The two rebounds didn’t find their way into the goal either. Then England’s Morgan Gibbs White and Spain’s Antonio Blanco each saw the yellow-red card after a scuffle.

It is the first title in 39 years for England's youngsters

Unbeaten throughout the tournament

Thanks to the final triumph, the Three Lions remained undefeated and kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament. For Spain it was the first defeat of the tournament. The Iberians thus missed out on becoming the sole U21 record champion. So far, Spain, which was in a European Championship final for the U21s for the ninth time, and Italy have each had five titles.

