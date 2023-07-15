Football: enthusiasm for Turin, 1,500 fans at Filadelfia – Calcio

There is great enthusiasm in Philadelphia for the first open-door training session of the new Torino season. Coach Ivan Juric and the team received the embrace of about 1,500 fans in the stands of the grenade headquarters. “If you honor our colors with grit and heart, the Marathon will never leave you alone” the banner posted on the long side of the field.





Good morning and my teammates are training for the sixth day in the city, then on Monday there will be the transfer to Pinzolo for the high altitude training camp which will last until July 28th.



