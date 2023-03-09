2. 21:03 A little later, Di María prevails on the left of the baseline, crosses flat in front of the goal, where there is another Freiburg player. That could have gone wrong.

2. 21:03 Barely a minute was played when Kostić fires the first shot, but Lienhart blocks on the edge of his own penalty area.

1. 21:01 Juventus toast. The ball rolls in Turin. Let the wild ride begin!

1. 21:00 game start

20:57 The teams emerge from the catacombs of the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Europa League anthem plays. It will not be long!

20:51 The match will be officiated by Greek official Anasthasios Sidiropoulos, who comes with plenty of international experience. The 43-year-old from Rhodes will be assisted on the sidelines by Polychronis Kostaras and Lazaros Dimitriadis.

20:43 A look at the history shows how special these games are for Freiburg, because the people of Breisgau have never been able to play against such a big name on an international level. It was all the more annoying that some of the away fans’ tickets that had been purchased through memberships with the home club were cancelled. So the previously set contingent of 2,100 away fans remains.

20:35 Christian Streich goes one better. The club icon completely dispenses with changes in its team. Apparently he basically liked the 0-0 win in Gladbach. In line with this thesis, he only made a change at the weekend from the 78th minute. After all, Michael Gregoritsch is returning to the squad after recovering from his illness.

20:27 Last weekend, Roma broke a seven-game unbeaten run. Despite this, Massimiliano Allegri made few changes in his starting XI, showing just how important this competition is to him. Only Nicolò Fagioli rotates to the bench. Fabio Miretti starts for that. Also, Paul Pogba is out for disciplinary reasons after showing up late for yesterday’s team meeting.

20:18 Freiburg recently had to share the points twice, but otherwise haven’t lost in five games. The people of Breisgau are in a good mood and that is particularly evident in the European competition. The Black Forest stormed through Qarabağ FK, FC Nantes and Olympiakos Piraeus and only let up when progress was certain. So they won the group with ease and were able to skip the playoff round. Incidentally, Juve prevailed 4-1 overall against the Freiburg group opponents from Nantes.

20:09 La Vecchia Signora is one of the biggest names in European football and one of the most controversial at the moment. In Serie A, Juventus would be in a decent second place if the Italian record champions hadn’t been deducted 15 points for accounting fraud. That fits in well with the season when you look at the Champions League. In the group phase, the Bianconeri had absolutely no chance against Paris St. Germain and Benfica Lisbon. Juve only held third place against Maccabi Haifa with great difficulty.