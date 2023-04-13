13. 21:13 Teauma hits the dead ball from the left in front of the goal, but only finds Jonathan Tah’s head.

12. 21:12 Storm tank Victor Boniface wants to dribble his way into the sixteen on the left and takes a corner kick.

10. 21:10 Hincapié wants to send the incoming Diaby into a direct duel with Anthony Moris with a short chip, but puts the ball straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

8. 21:09 Apparently there was even a brief examination by the VAR because of an alleged foul game by Leverkusen in their own penalty area, but there was nothing to complain about.

7. 21:08 First chances on both sides! First, Saint-Gilloise plays a free kick from the half field in front of the goal. Bayer 04 heads out before the defense blocks two shots from distance. The Werkself take the ball and start a quick counterattack down the left. Wirtz gets the ball in the center, fakes the pass to the right to Diaby before he shoots himself from 17 meters. The attempt rolls a good two meters to the right!

4. 21:05 It’s a relatively calm start in the BayArena. Leverkusen have a lot of possession and are looking for gaps. At the same time, the Belgians keep running uphill, causing a bit of stress. The Werkself were not under serious pressure as a result.

1. 21:01 Union Saint-Gilloise guests toast. The ball rolls as the mist from the ignited Pyro rises into the night sky. Let the wild ride begin!

1. 21:00 game start

20:58 The mood is really fantastic. The stadium is sold out and a choreo with a traditional Werkself crest is performed in the home fans’ block. See also Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner and advances to the Indian Wells Masters 1000 final

20:57 Both teams lined up in front of the grandstand. The anthem of the Europa League sounds under the floodlights of the BayArena. It will not be long!

20:51 Referee Ivan Kružliak is likely to have the longest journey of the evening. The 39-year-old Slovakian with international experience will be supported by line assistants Branislav Hancko and Ján Pozor.

20:43 Leverkusen have not met Belgian clubs too often in competitive matches. So it should come as no surprise that the Werkself suffered a defeat against teams from neighboring countries. However, they only conceded this defeat in the autumn of last year, when Club Brugge ultimately prevailed clearly against the Rhinelanders in the group stage of the Champions League. Bayer 04 have been warned!

20:35 Union Saint-Gilloise recently drew 1-1 at KAA Gent. Since it also looked good for a long time and the form of the Belgian table times is right, Karel Geraerts also changes to only one position. Yorbe Vertessen will replace Simon Adingra in attack.

20:27 In view of the good series and the recent clear 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Xabi Alonso has little reason to change. Only Odilon Kossounou, who used to play for Club Brugge, has to sit on the bench. That’s what left-back Mitchel Bakker stands for. in the starting eleven.

20:20 Union Saint-Gilloise is among the bottom 16 teams in the Europa League for good reason. Technically, they beat Union Berlin in eight games, first beating the Irons in the group stage before a resounding win in the round of 16. Les Unionistes have been unbeaten in all competitions for seven games, leaving well-known giants such as Club Brugge, Standard Liège or RSC Anderlecht far behind in some cases. See also F1: Holland crowns Verstappen, Hamilton is 2nd. Round the two Ferraris

20:11 Bayer Leverkusen have won seven of their last seven games in all competitions. In the league they recently climbed back to the international ranks after the start of the season was so catastrophic. In the Europa League, the Werkself are aiming for the first European semi-final since the legendary Vizekusen season in 2001/2002. In the way is a supposed outsider from Belgium, who has already proved his great danger.