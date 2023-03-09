Status: 09.03.2023 10:39 p.m

Bayer Leverkusen got a good starting position in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Werkself won the first leg against Ferencváros Budapest 2-0 (1-0) after a convincing performance.

Midfielder Kerem Demirbay gave Leverkusen the lead in the 10th minute. Defender Edmond Tapsoba headed in the second goal shortly before the end (86′). The second leg in Budapest will take place next Thursday (March 16, 2023, 9 p.m.).

Europa League, Round of 16

Amiri: “Frankfurt did it too”

“On the pitch, I had the feeling that we controlled the game very well. We slacked off briefly in the second half. Overall, we played a very good game, very mature and very focused. We’re satisfied, we have to but carry on” said Bayer pro Nadiem Amiri, adding with regard to the competition: “We’re not just playing here to see how far we can go. We have a good team, a lot of potential. Frankfurt did it too. We believe in ourselves.”

Demirbay with his weak right hand

The Werkself, with Jeremie Frimpong in the starting eleven after recovering from a muscle injury, got off to an optimal start. After only ten minutes of play, Kerem Demirbay took the lead with a powerful shot from 18 meters, kicked with his weak right foot. Demirbay was included in the starting XI alongside Amiri because Robert Andrich and Exequiel Palacios were suspended due to a yellow card suspension.

Bayer continued to be the dominant side with good opportunities. The Alonso team was lucky in the 26th minute: Kristoffer Zachariassen only hit the crossbar after a good combination. After that Ferencváros, most recently Hungarian champions five times in a row, became more courageous, but without becoming really dangerous again before the break.

Little action after the break

Leverkusen went into the dressing room with a deserved lead. Bayer continued to control the game after the change, the defense around Jonathan Tah in the center was good, but not much happened up front.

Coach Xabi Alsono reacted after an hour and brought on the young Frenchman Amine Adli for the ineffective Sardar Azmoun, hoping for a revival in attack. Shortly thereafter, Moussa Diaby also had to make way for the Czech Adam Hlozek.

This change should be worth it. Shortly before the end, the Czech skilfully circled a free kick against the post of the Hungarian goal, Tabsoba used the rebound with a head to decide.

Now the Leverkusen team can start the journey to the Hungarian capital with a good cushion.

Sunday we go to Bremen

For Leverkusen on Sunday (5.30 p.m.) the game continues with the away game in the Bundesliga at Werder Bremen.