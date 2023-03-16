48. 22:04 Yellow card for Aïssa Laïdouni (1. FC Union Berlin)



Next warning for Union: Laïdouni gets on Teuma’s foot and sees yellow for it. In a possible quarter-finals, the Unioner would be blocked.

47. 22:04 Danilho Doekhi switches in with forward and stops on the left for a high cross. The ball flies straight into the arms of USG goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

46. 22:02 We go into the second 45 minutes. Both teams continue to play without personnel changes.

46. 22:02 Kick-off 2nd half

45. 21:49 Mid-term conclusion:



Union Berlin is 1-0 down at Union Saint-Gilloise after the first half and is about to be knocked out in the Europa League! In the 18th minute, as in the first leg, the Köpenickers made a serious defensive error, which the Belgians again exploited coldly and scored the quick 1-0 through Teuma. After that, the Berliners struggled against the self-confident and compact Belgians and so far have not created a single chance to score. If the European Cup trip doesn’t end in Anderlecht today, Union needs a significant improvement in performance in the second round.

45. 21:46 End of 1st half

45. 21:46 Official stoppage time (minutes): 1

43. 21:45 Offside again! Becker starts behind the USG defense and runs only slightly too early. When the Union striker on the right already storms the goal freely, the flag goes up again.

42. 21:44 However, the corner does not bring in anything for the capital city dweller. After Juranović’s cross, Laïdouni crosses back into the box. Thorsby is then offside directly in front of the goal.

41. 21:43 Now Union has space! Becker marches on the right side and crosses into the five with an overview. Burgess watches and heads the ball out in time for Thorsby. It follows the first corner kick for Union!

40. 21:41 Saint-Gilloise looks at the whole thing relaxed and lets the harmless Unioners play. Doekhi doesn’t do it any better either and throws the ball away with a high missed pass into goal.

Phew, if it still works with the quarter-finals, Urs Fischer has to come up with something. Thorsby gives the next ball helplessly and crosses from the left, without any prospect of success, right into the Belgian defence.

35. 21:36 Berliners are frustrated! Sheraldo Becker cannot assert himself on the left flank and then complains to his teammates about the lack of commitment.

34. 21:34 Too imprecise! After a long pass without gaining space, Diogo Leite spooned the ball up into the penalty area for lack of alternatives. The Belgians have no problems with the high ball and head the ball out confidently.

32. 21:32 Offensive is not much for the Iron. Becker runs after a high ball on the left, but is on his own against half the USG defense and has no chance. Becker and Michel are hanging in the air.

30. 21:30 Meanwhile, everything is going according to plan for Union Saint-Gillloise. The Belgians are already 1-0 on the scoreboard and are now playing their opponents from Berlin with a lot of self-confidence and plenty of possession.

27. 21:28 Yellow card for Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin)



The previously unlucky Diogo Leite received the first yellow card of the game after a foul on Boniface.

26. 21:28 Union has to find itself again after conceding a quick goal. Unfortunately, a lot is currently reminiscent of the first leg, in which the Köpenickers also had problems on the offensive and hardly found any gaps in the game.

23. 21:25 The Belgians have so far been characterized by their callousness in this round of 16 comparison. Saint-Gilloise is extremely effective, instantly taking advantage of almost any Union error.

20. 21:24 Will Union Standard expert Juranović help? The Croatian flicks a free kick from a central position on goal and just fails. The ball tumbles two meters too far to the right into the goal.

18. 21:18 Tooor for Union Saint-Gilloise, 1-0 by Teddy Teuma



The Belgians strike ice cold and score again after a defensive mistake by Köpenicker! Knoche plays a dangerous pass to Diogo Leite in his own sixteen, after which the Portuguese comes under pressure and loses the ball. Adingra radios in between and quickly lays down to the left to free Teuma: 1:0 for the royale USG!

16. 21:18 After a header duel with Michel, Burgess needs medical attention. The centre-back is bleeding from the nose and needs treatment.

The matter is already clear in the stands: The away fans from Berlin set the tone in Anderlecht and sing loudly about their iron heroes. Saint-Gilloise isn't playing in their actual home stadium today, but is moving to RSC Anderlecht's Lotto Park.

12. 21:14 Next counterattack by Saint-Gilloise! Boniface drives the ball through the center and serves Teuma to his left. Laïdouni pays attention and quickly pushes the Maltese aside.

10. 21:12 Union should urgently refrain from such mistakes as Diogo Leite just did. The Belgians are currently leaving the ball to the Berliners and are lurking all the more for their quick transition moments.

8. 21:10 On the other hand, 1. FC Union tried violence: Juranović shot Teuma badly from a free kick. Michel grabs the margin and puts the ball well over it.

6. 21:08 Aluminum luck for Union Berlin! As in the first leg, the Köpenicker let themselves be countered far too easily after a mistake in the build-up and almost conceded the quick 0:1 after Diogo Leite lost the ball. Knoche first saves with his heel in front of the line, shortly afterwards Boniface has the empty goal in front of him and hammers the ball against the right post!

4. 21:05 First conclusion: Michel does it better with a first warning shot from 18 meters. The Berliner just keeps it up and shoots the ball in the middle into the arms of USG keeper Moris.

2. 21:04 The Berliners make their first attack on the left side. Thorsby wants to send Becker into the run with a lob, but plays a bad pass.

1. 21:01 The game begins! The hosts are toasting and wearing yellow shirts today. Union Berlin is guesting in Belgium in the well-known red and white jersey. The referee’s name is Jose Maria Sanchez and he comes from Spain.

1. 21:00 game start

20:56 Four wins: Who will prevail in the fourth and final duel between the two Unions and advance to the quarter-finals? The answer is right away!

At Union from Köpenick there is only one change compared to the 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga: Roussillon plays on the left wing instead of Gießelmann. The Berliners have to do without Behrens, who was ill for a short time.

20:52 There are two personnel changes at Saint-Gilloise today: Vertessen is out through injury and is replaced by Adingra in a three-man attack. In addition, Maltese international Teddy Teuma is making a comeback in midfield and is playing again as a playmaker. El Azzouzi makes way for him on the bench.

20:40 The strong performance at the Alte Försterei was an important turnaround for Saint-Gilloise: the Belgians defeated KRC Genk 2-1 in the top game last weekend and even turned a temporary deficit in the process. After three defeats in a row, the royal USG is back in shape in time for the European Cup showdown with Union. The Belgians’ home record is also remarkable: Saint-Gilloise has lost two of their last 15 home games and at the same time won ten at home. One of the two defeats put it in the group stage of the Europa League. The opponent then: Union Berlin (0:1).

20:20 If the Union madness is to continue in the European Cup, the Köpenickers need above all a better defensive performance than in the first leg a week ago. In the 3: 3 at the Alte Försterei, the Berliners blundered unusually often for their standards and invited the Belgians around double packer Boniface several times to simple counterattacks and goals. Coach Urs Fischer analyzed the peat festival with his team and is hoping for more stability in the second leg: “It’s about showing our face and avoiding mistakes,” said Fischer. “We have to go to the limit.”

20:09 On their adventure trip through Europe, 1. FC Union is stopping in Brussels for the second time today: The Köpenickers are meeting Union Saint-Gilloise for the fourth time this season and want to land the big quarter-final coup with the Belgian namesake. After the goal-rich 3:3 in the first leg, the Köpenickers need a win – whether after 90 minutes, overtime or even in a penalty shoot-out.