Status: 03/27/2023 10:45 p.m

Thanks to Bayern professional Benjamin Pavard, France has fulfilled its duty in Ireland. Meanwhile, two Bundesliga professionals saved Austria against Estonia.

The team of coach Ralf Rangnick had an extremely difficult time against the underdog from the Baltic States on Monday (March 27th, 2023) over the entire duration of the game and were only able to create a few chances.

The greatest opportunity was missed by Michael Gregoritsch, who fired a penalty at the crossbar – the SC Freiburg striker had been fouled earlier (17′). A little later, Rauno Sappinen even put Estonia in the lead (26th).

Kainz equalizes against Latvia

Another Bundesliga professional then initiated the turnaround in the second half. Six minutes after being substituted on, Florian Kainz from 1. FC Köln scored the Austrian equalizer (68′).

Shortly before the end, Gregoritsch was able to redeem himself for his missed penalty and scored the winning goal for Austria, who celebrated a convincing 4-1 win against Azerbaijan last Friday (March 24th, 2023).

  • European Championship qualification, 2nd matchday
    arrow right

Sniper Pavard saves France

France also had an extremely difficult time on Monday. The runner-up world champion dominated the game with the usual defensively strong Irishmen, but the superstars around Kylian Mbappé were only rarely able to present themselves dangerously.

And so it took a mistake from the Irish to give the French victory. Benjamin Pavard intercepted a cross pass 25 meters from the opponent’s penalty area, took off with his strong right foot and slammed the ball under the crossbar to make it 1-0 into the goal (50′).

Ireland with good equalizer chances

However, the victory was by no means safe afterwards. Ireland stormed and had good chances to equalize, but France keeper Mike Maignan saved his side from losing their first point with several strong saves after beating the Netherlands 4-0 on Friday, who were expected to beat Gibraltar 3: 0 defeated, had given an outstanding start to the European Championship qualification.

Sweden and Poland also win

After their defeats at the start, Sweden and Poland have also arrived in qualifying in terms of points. After a 3-1 draw in the Czech Republic, Poland beat Albania thanks to a goal from Karol Swiderski and claimed their first win under new national coach Fernando Santos. Sweden celebrated a 5-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan after losing 3-0 in Belgium.

