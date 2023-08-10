Football: Exciting World Cup causes turning point

For the long-time ÖFB team player and new domestic Bundesliga manager, who is Bayern Munich’s record player and ended her career after her championship title with Roma in the summer, the death of the favorites is only a limited surprise. Before the USA, Germany, Brazil and Olympic champions Canada were caught.

“Aus der USA was of course a surprise, there were a lot of surprises. But: For many who are close, the development is not new. For example, some African teams have gained know-how from international coaches and developed further in the technical and tactical area. It has gotten tighter and will get tighter still. That suits me a lot,” said Wenninger.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl Carina Wenninger ended her long and successful career this year

The finals represent a turning point in many ways, not just because the USA will no longer be world champions after eight years. For the first time there are 32 teams, more spectators than ever live, and it is extremely exciting from a sporting point of view. Only the first (5:1 from Spain against Switzerland) and the last round of 16 (4:0 from France against Morocco) fell out of line with clear results, the European champions from England also struggled on penalties.

Quarterfinals is complete

The quarter-finals of the World Cup have already been reached.

“Nothing is easy in this tournament,” explained team boss Sarina Wiegman, who triumphed with the “Lionesses” at the home European Championship a year ago and previously won the European Championship title with the Netherlands in 2017 and finished second in the 2019 World Cup. “It’s very exciting because we see the game has improved so much. A lot of teams were evenly matched in the group stage and it’s no longer the case that the teams that are stronger on paper won.”

Quarterfinal promises excitement

The quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday (all games live on ORF1) promise more thrillers when Spain and the Netherlands (Friday, 3:00 a.m. CEST), Japan and Sweden (Friday, 9:30 a.m.), co-hosts Australia and France (Saturday, 9:00 a.m ) as well as England and Colombia (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) with each other. Only Japan can boast a world title (2011), all others would be crowned world champions for the first time on August 20 in Sydney.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” remarked Wenninger, as predictions are difficult. “Japan is extremely convincing, Sweden kicked out the US. I don’t think anyone dares give a tip anymore. Australia has the home advantage, it will be exciting. I wish it for Sweden because I’m friends with some players. But maybe the time has come for France.”

Reuters/Carl Recine Carina Wenninger has France on the bill, the team will be visiting Vienna in the autumn

The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) would also like that, as France is making a guest appearance in autumn (September 26, 6.30 p.m., live on ORF1) in the Nations League, which is being held for the first time in Viola Park at Wiener Austria. “It would be great from an Austrian point of view if we were to break the attendance record against the reigning world champions in the fall,” Wenninger has in mind. So far, more than 3,600 spectators have never attended an ÖFB game.

USA are building next generation

Like Austria, who lost to Scotland in the play-off semi-finals, the USA are now only spectators at these World Cup finals. In eight previous editions they were always in the top three, team boss Vlatko Andonovski was positive about the future despite the setback, especially since they also had the best performance against Sweden and ended up missing promotion on penalties.

“It was the first World Cup for five players from the starting XI and we will be able to build on them for many years to come. They have gained valuable experience here and will be dominant in the next tournament. The team has a very bright future,” said the 46-year-old, whose personal future is still open. Unlike that of US icon Megan Rapinoe, who will end her team career. “I would have wished that we had progressed and that I could have guaranteed the title. But it doesn’t take anything away from this experience or my career in general,” summed up the 38-year-old, who put her stamp on the tournament with her last title in 2019.

