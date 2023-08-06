Football expert Kathrin Lehmann in an interview about the Swiss World Cup

The 43-year-old TV and radio expert explains why so many small football nations surprised at the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And that it wouldn’t be that difficult to change something in Switzerland.

“It wasn’t exciting football, but it was sober, pragmatic and led to the group victory”: TV expert Kathrin Lehmann on the World Cup performance of the Swiss women with leaders Ramona Bachmann (number 10) and Lia Wälti (13).

Shane Wenzlick / Imago

Kathrin Lehmann, the football hierarchy is being shaken up at the current World Cup. The Swiss, on the other hand, lost 5-1 to Spain in the round of 16 on Saturday – did they miss a chance to go through?

