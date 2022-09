Grave mourning for the former football player and current Cagliari coach, Fabio Liverani. His wife Federica died, the two met at school. The first to announce it was the Twitter profile of Lecce football, a club that the former midfielder of Lazio and Fiorentina coached from 2017 to 2020. “US Lecce expresses its deepest condolences to Mr. Fabio Liverani for the premature loss of his dear wife and hugs his children Mattia and Lucrezia sharing the great pain for the death of his beloved mother “