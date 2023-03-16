Home Sports Football fans deliver street battle in Naples
Sports

Football fans deliver street battle in Naples

by admin
Football fans deliver street battle in Naples

Violent scenes overshadow the Champions League game between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt. Italy is now making clear demands on the German government.

Riots in Naples. Frankfurt and Napoli hooligans fought in the streets.

Ciro Fusco / EPA

Groups of fans chant chants, throw chairs, beer bottles, sticks, light firecrackers: fans of the two teams collided during the Champions League game between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. That Napoli would later win the game 3-0 and become the third Italian team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a side note. Much more are now the serious riots in the headlines.

See also  Affected by the epidemic, the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games postponed the holding of the competition - Teller Report

You may also like

Shooting star Juri Knorr: “The way I’m knitted,...

WIIT is Cloud Cyber ​​Security Partner of Luna...

Biathlon World Cup: Doll third in the sprint

Scattered considerations on the clashes between Napoli and...

Now in the live stream – Eisenbichler in...

The 5 smartest dogs according to science, photo

Women’s Bundesliga: location determination in Duisburg and Meppen

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The thing I don’t understand is...

Serie A, 27th day: the matches, where to...

Bundesliga: FC Schalke 04 announces the financial trend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy