Violent scenes overshadow the Champions League game between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt. Italy is now making clear demands on the German government.

Riots in Naples. Frankfurt and Napoli hooligans fought in the streets. Ciro Fusco / EPA

Groups of fans chant chants, throw chairs, beer bottles, sticks, light firecrackers: fans of the two teams collided during the Champions League game between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. That Napoli would later win the game 3-0 and become the third Italian team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a side note. Much more are now the serious riots in the headlines.