Football: Feiersinger wants to know it again

football

Laura Feiersinger continues her career in Italy. The 30-year-old from Salzburg has signed a contract with AS Roma until the end of June 2025, following in the footsteps of ex-ÖFB team captain Carina Wenninger, who recently ended her career. Feiersinger played for Eintracht Frankfurt from 2018 until this summer, before that she was also active in Germany for Herforder SV, Bayern Munich and SC Sand.



29.06.2023 11.19

Online since today, 11.19 a.m

“AS Roma is a very special club with a lot of tradition, I like that a lot. And I spoke a lot to Carina and heard a lot of good things,” said Feiersinger at her presentation. The 105-time ÖFB team player (19 goals) does not speak Italian yet. This is one of the reasons why, after more than twelve years in Germany, a completely “new challenge” awaits her.

Wenninger immediately managed to secure a place in the central defense of the Romans before the start of last season after moving from Bayern. Also Feiersinger is absolutely capable of that. “I prefer to play more offensively. When I was younger, I was more on the wing, lately more in the center,” explained the midfield all-rounder.

“Great quality and great will”

Italy’s master has high hopes for Wolfgang Feiersinger’s daughter. “She can cover all positions in midfield with great quality and we believe that her qualities as well as her great will can let us continue to grow,” said Roma sporting director Gianmarco Migliorati.

Roma go into the new season of Serie A Femminile as the defending champions. “Roma were champions, I hope we can successfully defend the title. It’s been a long time since I was champion myself, I want to help achieve this goal,” says Feiersinger. She has already been a champion twice abroad – in 2015 and 2016 with Bayern Munich.