As of: 04/03/2023 7:10 p.m

The World Football Association has once again withdrawn a World Cup from an organizer. Just five days after the end of the U20 World Cup in Indonesia, FIFA announced that Peru would not host the U17 tournament scheduled to take place from 10 November to 2 December.

The world governing body justified the step by saying that Peru was unable to meet its obligations to complete the infrastructure necessary to host the tournament. FIFA wants to stick to the date of the U17 World Cup and is now looking for a new host.

Indonesia was stripped of the U20 World Cup

Only last week, FIFA Indonesia accepted the U20 World Cup and justified this with a reaction to current circumstances. The association left open whether a critical attitude in Indonesia towards World Cup participants Israel played a role in the decision. The group draw planned for Bali had previously been cancelled. There is said to have been political resistance to Israel’s participation.

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country and has no diplomatic relations with Israel. FIFA wants to stick to the date of this tournament, which is planned for May 20th to June 11th with 24 teams, and is looking for a new organizer.