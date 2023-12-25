Football: FIFA threatens Brazil’s association

football

The world association FIFA has threatened the Brazilian football association with an immediate suspension of the national team and all club teams from all international competitions following the court-ordered dismissal of association president Ednaldo Rodrigues.



25.12.2023 14.41

Online since today, 2:41 p.m

This emerges from a FIFA letter dated December 24th available to the AP news agency. In its statutes, FIFA rejects the interference of state bodies – and thus also the ruling of a court in Rio de Janeiro at the beginning of December.

If intervention by the Brazilian association CBF leads to the election of a new president in January, sanctions would apply. In the event of a suspension, all officials and referees would also be banned from international games and events.

Allegation of election irregularities

FIFA and the South American football association CONMEBOL want to form a commission in Brazil on January 8th to deal with the crisis. “Until such a mission is carried out, no decision affecting the CBF, including any elections or election calls, may be made,” the letter said.

APA/AFP/Mauro Pimentel Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from office by a court after suspected irregularities in his election

At the beginning of December, a court in the state of Rio de Janeiro removed Rodrigues from office as president of the CBF. He is accused of irregularities that led to his election last year. According to the court order, a new president must be elected within 30 days. Until then, the head of the country’s sports court, Jose Perdiz, will take over the business on an interim basis.

Rodrigues’ term actually runs until 2026, making Rodrigues the next CBF president to struggle with legal problems. His predecessor Rogerio Caboclo was suspended in connection with a sexual harassment case. Previously, Ricardo Teixeira, Jose Maria Marin and Marco Polo del Nero were involved in corruption cases.

