Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Argentina vs. South Africa – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

33.

02:35

Swart comes out on a cross, but collides with a teammate in front of the goal. Bonsegundo cannot take advantage of this from an acute angle, acts too hectically and puts the volley well over the box.

31.

02:32

Tooor for South Africa, 0-1 by Linda Motlhalo



South Africa takes the lead after VAR check – and it’s deserved! With a deep through ball behind the Argentinian chain, Mayorga wants to put the opponent aside, but moves out too late. So Kgatlana runs towards the goal without any opponent pressure, pushes across to Motlhalo, who just has to push in. The flag is just up, but the VAR corrects the linesman.

30.

02:31

Biyana wants the element of surprise and shoots from long range, but Correa in the South American goal is awake.

29.

02:31

Seoposenwe starts on the right with a deep run, Magaia sees that and looks for her with a precise, high through ball. Fine thing, but Seoposenwe can’t take the passport with him in a controlled manner.

28.

02:29

Kgatlana wants to try a solo, but gets stuck on a blocking opponent. At the following corner, Argentina clarifies without any problems.

27.

02:27

The game has slowed down a bit in the last few minutes – probably also due to the delay.

25.

02:26

The injured Refiloe Jane was carried off a long time ago, but with the substitution of Kholosa Biyana the South Africans are now complete again.

25.

02:25

Kholosa Biyana comes on as a substitute for South Africa

25.

02:25

Substitution for South Africa: Refiloe Jane

23.

02:23

Kgatlana tries it from a distance, but her low shot clearly goes wide to the left.

22.

02:23

The South African central midfielder in particular appears to have been hit hard and has to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Bonsegundo, on the other hand, will return to the field in a few moments.

21.

02:22

Bonsegundo and Jane engage in an aerial duel, both landing hard. Both need treatment.

19.

02:20

Correa also comes out and misses a half-field cross, which South Africa cannot exploit behind her.

18.

02:19

Magaia stumbles a slightly behind-played pass in good position. The South Africans can certainly have more confidence in offensive actions, so far they have been too hesitant with the degrees.

16.

02:18

Twice lucky for South Africa: Keeper Swart is not penalized for her hasty exit from a corner kick, and in the hustle and bustle no Argentine shot finds its way on goal. The Albiceleste remains in front, Gramaglia is served on the half right. But her cross pass finds no buyer.

15.

02:16

The South Africans have enough dynamism and speed in their actions, now all that’s missing is the final touch of precision.

12.

02:14

On the other hand, the South Africans switch quickly after an Argentine mistake in the build-up. Kgatlana runs towards the opponent’s goal for the banyana banyana, but waits too long to finish. So Mayorga can still slip into the ball and clear it in dire need.

11.

02:13

The game is starting to heat up a little, but an Argentine attack is repelled by the South African defense team.

10.

02:12

Larroquette extends a high cross from the half field, which was hit more at random, safely to the left of the goal.

9.

02:11

The Argentina captain and goalkeeper excels for the first time as Vanina Correa comes out on a deep through ball and buries the ball before the onrushing Magaia.

8.

02:08

As of now, possession changes frequently, and long ball relays are rare on both sides. It quickly goes into depth, but the accuracy of the actions is usually lacking.

5.

02:06

A deep pass from Dhlamini sent Kgatlana offside. South Africa takes at least a little more initiative in the first few minutes, but they are almost balanced.

3.

02:04

The referee is Anna-Marie Keighley from New Zealand. The Argentines play in blue and white striped shirts, while South Africa wear yellow. A first corner kick attempt by the Africans remains harmless.

1.

02:01

It is important for both teams to put the defeats they suffered late in the first game out of their minds in order to keep their chances of progressing. Here we go!

1.

02:01

game start

01:54

The players walk in at these moments, and then the national anthems start playing. While it is the dead of night in Germany, the clock in Dundine, New Zealand, strikes twelve.

01:53

Argentina, who are slightly favored today and have already won many friendly matches this year, were in better form before the tournament. However, it has not opened up any secondary events, like the South African team in the premium dispute.

01:40

The same applies to the South Americans, who have not been as successful as the men to date. The team has only recently become professional, but has already taken part in three World Cup finals. There was also no victory in the participations, so Argentina is also aiming for the first threesome on the big stage. The World Cup balance is therefore anything but positive, in ten games the Argentines have just scored a measly two points.

01:36

After the dispute over bonuses and more attention, the South African team wants to put the focus back on football. For the first time, the reigning Africa champions were represented at the World Cup finals, in 2019 the South Africans managed – among other things against Germany (0: 4) no win. So the first success at a World Cup is waiting for the African women.

01:28

For both teams today it is about the better starting position of the two chasing teams. Since both South Africa (then against Italy) and Argentina (against Sweden) will probably play the outsider role on the last day of the game, a win today is almost elementary for staying in the tournament.

01:21

On paper, the difference between South Africa and co-favourites for the title Sweden was even greater. The Africans even took the lead, but had to swallow the equalizer in the 65th minute and – bitterly – the 1:2 in the 90th minute. So, like Argentina, there are zero points on the credit side. What remains is a good performance by South Africa for a long time.

01:16

Accordingly, the respective underdog teams lost out in the first game. But both teams were able to keep things close: Argentina held the zero against Italy until the 87th minute in a hard-fought and close game – supposedly the duel for second place in Group G. Only then did Italy score the golden goal to win 1-0.

01:13

It is the duel of the world number 54. South Africa with the Argentines placed 28th. For comparison: The favorite group opponents from Sweden and Italy are ranked third and 16th.

01:02

Good night and welcome to the second match day in group G! Argentina and South Africa both lost in their opening game and are aiming for an important three points in a head-to-head duel. It starts at 2 a.m. in Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island!

