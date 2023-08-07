Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: England vs. Nigeria – Live Scores – Round of 16 – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

51.

10:41

Toni Payne marches to the baseline and wins Nigeria’s next corner as Millie Bright can only clear past goal. But this time there is no conclusion.

49.

10:39

England coach Sarina Wiegman wasn’t at all happy with the first half and certainly raised a few issues in the dressing room. But that hasn’t brought anything so far. Nigeria continue to look fresher and have more of the game.

47.

10:38

Nigeria is back in full swing and has Alupech again! A high cross from the left comes down the far post at Uchenna Kanu, who works her way through the air and places her header onto the bar. Mary Earps might have been there if the ball had come down earlier.

46.

10:34

There are no personnel changes in the second round.

46.

10:34

Kick-off 2nd half

45.

10:23

Mid-term conclusion:

England and Nigeria go into the half-time break in a goalless draw in the World Cup round of 16 in Brisbane! The African Super Falcons unexpectedly started the game offensively and caused the Lionesses serious problems. Nigeria had the better chances in the first half and was much closer to opening the scoring. The English women were particularly lucky when Ashleigh Plumptre hit the crossbar. Only after half an hour did the European champion get stronger and even score a few goals himself. But it never got really hot for Chiamaka Nnadozie in the Nigerian goal. The Brits briefly hoped for a penalty kick, but referee Melissa Borjas Pastrana reversed her decision after seeing the video images. So absolutely everything is open here for the second half. See you soon!

45.

10:19

End of 1st half

45.

10:18

The last minute of the overtime shown is running. Not much is happening on the lawn at the moment. Both sides probably want to go into the cabins with the 0-0 first.

45.

10:18

With a nice one-two, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway broke through the Nigerian defense and Bronze managed to pull into the penalty area from the right, but then put the ball far too far and raced straight into the goal.

45.

10:15

Official stoppage time (minutes): 4

45.

10:15

Hemp picks up the pace again on the left wing and brings the leather to the five, where Chiamaka Nnadozie is there and clarifies somewhat unorthodoxly.

43.

10:14

The Nigerians stick to their concept and keep pushing the game far away from their own goal. England hardly manages to combine and very rarely finds its way into the last third in a playful manner.

40.

10:11

England up the pressure again and Georgia Stanway gets the next corner. The midfielder from FC Bayern brings it inside herself, but lands on a Nigerian head. Lauren James chases the margin wide of the goal.

38.

10:08

There was more in it! After a long ball from James on the right, Hemp pushes through hard and heads for the penalty area, but then simply slows down and lets Blessing Demehin catch up again. Ultimately, there is only one corner kick and it does not pose any danger.

36.

10:07

Double chance for Nigeria! Millie Bright blocked Rasheedat Ajibade’s shot from eight yards out before Christy Ucheibe slipped away on the follow-up shot and narrowly missed the goal.

34.

10:05

No 911! The referee from Honduras withdrew her decision. In the end it probably wasn’t enough for her either and that’s totally fine.

32.

10:03

Of course, the scene will be checked by the VAR. The contact is indisputable, but it happens so often in every game that you would have to give a lot of penalties. Melissa Borjas Pastrana is now also going out to the monitor.

31.

10:01

Penalty for England! A free-kick cross flies from the left half-field to the penalty, where Rachel Daly is easily held and pushed by Rasheedat Ajibade to the ground. Referee Melissa Borjas Pastrana immediately points to the point.

28.

09:59

Nigeria fails to clear an English corner on their own five and suddenly Rachel Daly has a huge chance. However, the English attacker shoots exactly at Chiamaka Nnadozie from eight yards out.

26.

09:58

Keira Walsh has yet to put her stamp on the game at all. The returnee still seems unsure after her knee injury and is always accompanied by two Nigerians. Overall, however, England has now stabilized again and is slowly taking command.

23.

09:54

The first good English chance then came about by chance: Nigeria’s central defender Blessing Demehin found an air hole 20 meters from her own goal and served perfectly for Alessia Russo. She pulls away immediately and aims for the right corner, but Chiamaka Nnadozie shortens the angle and saves safely.

20.

09:50

So far, not a single one of the predictions made about the course of the game from the run-up to the game has come true. Nigeria is the much more active team, keeps putting pressure on England and the European champions don’t come into play at all.

17.

09:49

Latvia saves for England! The Lionesses seem to be completely surprised by Nigeria’s courageous play and almost only run after them. Uchenna Kanu dances out two opponents on the right in the penalty area and passes to the middle. Ashleigh Plumptre then pulls from the backcourt and slams the ball with his left hand against the crossbar! A little later, the 25-year-old tries again from 14 meters and forces Earps to make a strong save.

16.

09:45

So far, Nigeria has acted much more offensively and courageously than expected. In the group games, the Superfalcons were almost always very deep and only relied on counterattacks. Today Randy Waldrum even sends his women to press and they don’t leave midfield to the English without a fight.

14.

09:44

The second corner of the Africans is already much more dangerous! The ball is hit on the penalty spot from the right side, where Michelle Alozie runs in and heads powerfully to the left corner. Alessia Russo is just right two meters from the line and heads the ball out.

12.

09:42

England are always looking for Lauren Hemp, who does a lot of deep runs in the early stages and is supposed to tie the balls up. So far, that hasn’t really worked.

10.

09:41

Now the Super Falcons get their first corner kick as keeper Mary Earps unnecessarily deflects a cross from Rasheedat Ajibade to the corner. The ball would have gone wide anyway and there wasn’t a Nigerian around. This is not punished, however, because the English team clears the five and James knocks the ball out.

7.

09:38

So far, England has played from a 3-5-2 formation and is taking it easy. The Lionesses still shy away from the risk and are careful not to let anything burn behind. Nigeria is quite high in 4-5-1 and cannot be pushed back.

5.

09:35

The first English corner kick flies from the left into the five. Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stumbles briefly, but then clears confidently with one hand.

4.

09:34

Things get straight to the point. The physical gait was expected from the Nigerians, but the English are also giving their best.

2.

09:31

The Brits get a free kick, which Alex Greenwood crosses into the box. As is almost always the case, Millie Bright is wanted, but this time she is lost against two opponents.

1.

09:30

The ball rolls! England plays in white and blue, Nigeria in neon green.

1.

09:30

game start

09:25

Dinner is served! Referee Melissa Borjas Pastrana from Honduras has already led the two teams onto the lawn of Suncorp Stadium and the two national anthems are currently being played. In a few moments, this World Cup Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria can begin!

09:21

A quick look at the line-ups: Both coaches leave it at one change. In England, returnee Walsh replaces Katie Zelem on the bench, in Nigeria Ifeoma Onumonu starts for Asisat Oshoala (bench).

09:06

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum is already very happy with his team’s performance. “People didn’t think we could get through in this group, so this World Cup is already a great success for us,” said Waldrum. Now another “big win” is to follow, which “would be something very special for the Nigerian people. Of course, England coach Sarina Wiegman has other plans and promised: “We will study how the Nigerian team plays, will work out their strengths and their weaknesses use.”

08:54

Nigeria go into this game as underdogs but made quite a splash in the group stage, beating Olympic champions Canada. In addition to two draws against Ireland and Canada, the Super Falcons managed a well-received 3-2 win over strong co-hosts Australia. The Nigerians, who mostly earn their money in the top European leagues in Spain and France, have impressed above all with a very physical style of play and a lot of speed in attack and will certainly make life difficult for the English women as well.

08:40

Just in time for the KO phase, superstar Keira Walsh has reported fit again in the English team. The 26-year-old from FC Barcelona was out for a few days against China after suffering a knee injury in the game against Denmark. The fact that her absence in the last game was hardly noticeable was mainly due to the outstanding Lauren James, who was directly involved in five of six goals and scored two goals worth seeing. Today both act together in the English midfield.

08:32

With Germany, Canada and Brazil, three co-favorites for the title at this World Cup were not able to convince at all and had to bow out in the preliminary round. Not so the reigning European champions from England. The Lionesses marched through the group stage undefeated and with the optimal haul of nine points. Especially in the final 6:1 against China, the English team convinced all along the line and underpinned their position as top favourites.

08:31

Hello and welcome to the next Round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup! England take on Nigeria at 9:30am at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

