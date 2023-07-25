Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: New Zealand vs. Philippines – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

42.

08:13

Yellow card for Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand)



Wilkinson hits Harrison with a diving header in his own penalty area with his knee to the head, for the high leg she sees the first warning of the game. That’s perfectly fine, fortunately Harrison can continue playing after a break in treatment.

41.

08:13

Hassett tries his hand at dribbling on the left and can then pass flat into the six-yard box. However, Davies-McDaniel is there and grabs in front of Wilkinson.

40.

08:11

Before the break, the New Zealanders want to know again, they increase the pressure. Percival crosses from the left half field, but finds no buyer with the cross.

39.

08:10

Beard is able to clear a cross from the left by Indiah-Paige Riley before Wilkinson, but Bowen, who has moved up, comes to the ball at the penalty spot. She immediately pulls away from the turn, but clearly misses the goal by two meters with her flat attempt on the left.

37.

08:07

Eggesvik uses Harrison on the left with a nice back-heel. However, Bott is on the spot and can clear the ball out with a tackle. The throw-in then brings no danger.

35.

08:06

It’s like an opportunity. A cross from the left slips through to the second post for a completely free hand. This takes the ball directly from eleven meters, but does not hit it well at all. So there is no real danger, but at least the shooting position was a good one.

34.

08:04

The Football Ferns’ game is too transparent, they mostly look for Wilkinson. So far, however, this has been in very good hands with Cowart and Long.

32.

08:03

The Filipinas are now visibly on top of things, leadership has given them confidence and reassurance. New Zealand have to be careful not to lose the thread completely despite a high percentage of possession.

31.

08:02

On the left, Bolden easily gets through to Bott after Eggesvik sent them on the journey. Stott can then clarify your low cross. Esson punches away the second attempt from the right, Bolden had already run back into position.

28.

08:00

Guillou is lying on the grass at the level of the center line, she was brought down by Bott. After a short break, she can continue.

26.

07:58

This is of course a blow to the neck for the co-hosts, who have not been able to cope with the defensive play of their opponents so far. The pressure has now increased due to the deficit.

24.

07:55

Tooor for Philippines, 0:1 by Sarina Bolden



And there’s the goal out of nowhere for the underdog, with the tournament’s first shot on target, the Philippines’ first ever World Cup goal. The New Zealanders couldn’t really clear a free-kick from Beard on the left, so Eggesvik crossed in from the right of the penalty area. There Bolden prevails against two opponents and heads in from five meters. Esson gets the ball, but can’t fend it off decisively.

23.

07:54

Beard puts a free kick into the box from the left, but Esson comes out of the box well and palms the ball away. The second wave also gets hold of the goalkeeper, this time even safely.

21.

07:52

There are always major shortcomings in the passing game that we experience here. The game takes place mostly in midfield.

18.

07:50

We’re still waiting for the first chance of the game, New Zealand usually makes life difficult for themselves with improper passing. The Philippines, meanwhile, are still without a shot on target in the tournament after going without a try against Switzerland.

16.

07:47

Quezada slipped away from the edge of the penalty area when attempting to shoot and collided with Percival. After a short break, however, it continues for both of them.

15.

07:46

With a long ball behind the chain, which has moved a little further, Bott Wilkinson searches. However, Beard is vigilant and is able to rectify the situation.

13.

07:45

The New Zealanders have most of the ball possession, but they haven’t been able to create a real chance against a tightly packed Philippines. For their part, they have not yet made any appearance at the front.

10.

07:41

On the right, Indiah-Paige uses Riley Bott, who stole free. Wilkinson finds her low cross at the penalty spot, but her direct acceptance flies well over the housing.

8.

07:39

When New Zealand let the ball pass through their own ranks, the Filipinas retreat but attack before the halfway line. As a result, it often boils down to long passes in those first few minutes.

6.

07:37

A corner from the right puts Percival on the back post, but Steinmetz’s header doesn’t pose a threat. The first minutes clearly belong to the New Zealanders.

5.

07:36

From the center, Wilkinson shifts well left to Hassett. She tries again with a flank, but this finds no buyer either.

3.

07:35

Katia Garcia has a problem with her communication device, the game is suspended. The whole thing is fixed quickly.

2.

07:34

The Football Ferns combine to the left for the first time, but a low cross from Hassett from the baseline can knock Long away. The second attempt a little later then sails through the sixteen without finding a player.

1.

07:31

Then the ball rolls. The Philippines have toasted.

1.

07:31

game start

07:23

The teams take to the pitch at this moment, along with referee Katia Garcia from Mexico. In a few minutes, after the anthems, the game can begin.

07:12

Incidentally, New Zealand’s preparation for this game was anything but ideal. A fire broke out in the team hotel on Friday evening (local time) and the entire team had to be evacuated. Apparently it should be arson, the district court is investigating accordingly. Gabby Rennie doesn’t see that as a bad omen for the game: “We’re good at dealing with adversity. That was another test for us.”

07:00

However, one should not underestimate the Filipinas. They lost the first game 2-0 against Switzerland and therefore have to take something with them today if they don’t want to be eliminated early. Against the Nati, the Filipinas inspired with passion and enthusiasm and made it extremely difficult for the opponent. Similarly, one wants to appear today, even if something countable would be a surprise.

06:39

All teams have played their first game, now the first decisions will be made on the 2nd matchday. The euphoria about co-hosts New Zealand is enormous, of course, especially after the quite surprising win against Norway in the opening game. The keys to the victory for the Football Ferns were the robust duel and the stringent play on target player Wilkinson. But you could also use counterattacks against the Scandinavians, but that shouldn’t work today because you’re the favorite yourself.

06:32

To start, let’s take a look at the lineups. Jitka Klimkova isn’t making any changes for the New Zealanders compared to the first group game, and there’s no reason for that either. Michaela Foster is missing this time completely, at least she made it into the squad against Norway. Philippines coach Alen Stajcic also has the same starting XI as before and appears to have been satisfied with his team’s performance. He can draw on the full.

06:29

Welcome to Round 2 of the Women’s World Cup in Group A between co-hosts New Zealand and the Philippines. Kick-off at Wellington’s Sky Stadium is at 7:30am!

