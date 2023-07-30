Home » Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: South Korea vs. Morocco – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand
Football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women: South Korea vs. Morocco – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: South Korea vs. Morocco – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

By the way, today’s encounter is a first. The women’s teams from South Korea and Morocco have never met before in history.

The Moroccans were hit even harder on matchday one, losing 6-0 to the DFB team. Among other things, two own goals by the North Africans ensured the clear, well-deserved and never endangered victory of the Germans. Morocco must now show a reaction after the opening defeat.

The South Koreans lost 2-0 to Colombia in the first group game. A penalty against the Asians, a mistake by goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul and, last but not least, too harmless an offensive caused this defeat.

Both teams are under pressure today. Only the winner of this game can still calculate serious chances of participating in the round of 16. Both teams lost their first group game and currently have 0 points.

Preliminary round match day two in group H starts! Good morning and welcome to the game between South Korea and Morocco. This game kicks off at 6:30!

