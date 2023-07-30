Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Switzerland vs. New Zealand – Live Ticker – 3rd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

43.

09:44

Will a team get an opportunity to lead before the break?

42.

09:43

New Zealand is complete again. Jacqui Hand is back on the lawn.

39.

09:41

The Åland United (Finland) striker initially leaves the pitch. It is not yet clear whether she can continue playing. New Zealand is initially outnumbered.

38.

09:40

The game is paused as Jacqui’s hand needs treatment on the sidelines.

35.

09:38

Several times, Switzerland manages to switch quickly after winning the ball. But the Nati lacks penetrating power and precision. The ball is quickly back in the enemy’s ranks.

31.

09:34

+++Norway is working on the goal difference: it’s 3:0.+++

29.

09:31

New Zealand have increased the pressure significantly in the past ten minutes. Jitka Klimková’s team attacked their opponents early on in the penalty area. Although Switzerland manages to solve the situation mostly in a playful way, there are no offensive actions of their own.

27.

09:29

The encounter is interrupted. Gaëlle Thalmann needs treatment. But it looks as if things are about to continue for the Switzerland goalkeeper.

24.

09:26

post hit! Jacqui Hand is sent half-left into the penalty area with a long ball. The striker lifts the ball over goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann. However, the leather bounces back into play off the right post. The best opportunity to meet so far.

22.

09:23

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević tries a quick charge down the left touchline. Rebekah Stott can only stop her with a foul.

18.

09:19

25 meters from goal, Katie Bowen prepares the ball in a central position for a free kick. However, the following execution remains a weak attempt. The ball lands in the wall.

17.

09:18

+++ Norway makes it 2-0. Norway slipped to 3rd place due to the better goal difference. The pressure on Jitka Klimková’s team suddenly increased.+++

15.

09:17

After a quarter of an hour, a balanced football game has developed. Ball possession is largely evenly distributed. So far, however, there have not been any clear chances to score on either side.

11.

09:13

The game lost a bit of the pace it had in the early stages. Both teams retreat far back when the opponent is in possession of the ball. As a result, the game mainly takes place between the two penalty areas.

8.

09:08

New Zealand manages to shift the encounter to midfield. The hostesses also now have longer periods of ball possession. In the last third, the two teams can hardly be seen. There aren’t any noteworthy scenes in the goal area.

6.

09:06

+++In the parallel game, Norway takes a 1-0 lead against the Philippines. With this score, Switzerland and New Zealand will retain their position in the table for the time being.+++

5.

09:06

The Swiss made a powerful start. It’s moving forward with speed. New Zealand can barely get out of their own half. The first two corner balls for the national team bring nothing.

3.

09:04

Ramona Bachmann marches across the opposing half. She pulls in from the left side. In a central position, she is looking for a finish just before the edge of the penalty area. However, a defender blocks the shot.

1.

09:01

The ball rolls! Who will secure a ticket for the round of 16 in Group A?

1.

09:00

game start

08:26

The New Zealanders also started the tournament with a win. A goal from Hannah Wilkinson saw Jitka Klimková’s team beat Norway 1-0. However, the hosts lost 1-0 to the Philippines on Matchday 2. A victory is therefore also needed for New Zealand in order to reach the round of 16 safely and without looking at the parallel game. The trainer makes two changes: Annalie Longo and Olivia Chance start in place of Betsy Hassett and Indiah-Paige Riley.

08:18

In principle, the math for the Swiss is simple: a win against the host country is required to ensure progress. Even if there is a draw, Switzerland are in good hands as the Philippines’ goal difference is currently four goals worse. At the start of the World Cup there was a deserved 2-0 win over the Philippines for the Nati, which is why the direct comparison is won. Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel scored the goals. Tuesday’s game against Norway ended goalless. Trainer Inka Grings sends her starting eleven onto the pitch unchanged.

08:09

The starting position is exciting: All teams can still progress. Switzerland currently leads the group with four points. New Zealand is one point behind, tied with the Philippines. At the bottom is Norway with just one point. In the event of a tie, the goal difference counts first, followed by the goals scored and then the direct encounters. Since Norway and Switzerland have separated with a draw, the fair play rating could even be included – if there is a tie, the lot decides.

08:03

Hello and welcome to the conclusion of Group A Prelims. Switzerland meets New Zealand at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Have fun!

