Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Switzerland vs. Norway – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

Compared to the successful start of the World Cup, Inka Grings only changes once. Nadine Riesen takes over for Luana Bühler. At the other end, Hege Riise makes three changes, sending Vilde Bøe Risa, Amalie Eikeland and Emilie Haavi onto the pitch for Ingrid Engen, Julie Blakstad and Caroline Graham Hansen.

But the Swiss have not always presented themselves from their best side. After all, the German coach Inka Grings, who has been in charge since the end of March, had to wait eight games for her first victory before the long-awaited redemption came at the start of the World Cup. Despite the better start, the 44-year-old still sees the opponent at an advantage. “For me, Norway is still the top favorite in our group, despite the defeat against New Zealand,” explained Grings beforehand.

For the Norwegians, a trend has been confirmed with the opening defeat, because the Grasshoppene have not won in five games. Three of the last five games ended without a goal and at the start of the tournament, the twelfth in the FIFA world rankings only created one big chance – an alarming result. In search of improvement, Hege Riise mainly formulated slogans to persevere. “We want to create more security in our game and thereby build something up again,” said the 54-year-old.

Quite surprisingly, the co-favorites from Norway let themselves be overwhelmed by New Zealand at the start of the tournament (0:1). Coach Hege Riise’s team now need at least one point to keep their hopes of progressing. Things have been better for Switzerland so far. Although the match between the Swiss and the Philippines was marked by enormous nervousness, in the end the team rocked a sovereign 2-0 win across the stage.

Hello and welcome to match day 2 of the World Cup preliminary round! In Group A, the Norwegians are already under pressure after their opening defeat and now meet Switzerland. Kick-off at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium is at 10 a.m.

