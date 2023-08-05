Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Switzerland vs. Spain – Live Ticker – Round of 16 – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

11.

07:12

Tooor for Switzerland, 1: 1 by Laia Codina (own goal)



10.

07:11

Esther gets a header from a corner kick well before the first post, but wipes the ball onto the goal roof with her skull.

8.

07:09

After the opening goal, the Spaniards seem to have regained their self-confidence, they now control the game for the time being.

5.

07:05

Tooor for Spain, 0:1 by Aitana Bonmatí



Spain takes an early lead! Alba Redondo is served with a cross from the left at the second post, her shot is deflected against the post by the Swiss keeper Gaëlle Thalmann. But the situation remains hot, Redondo puts the ball back to Aitana Bonmati and she does it technically really well. With a strong movement, she pulls the leather with her right heel in front of her left foot and then closes it dry, the ball wriggles in the net halfway to the right.

3.

07:05

Spain besieged the penalty area, but a blocked shot by Esther González and a follow-up shot were unsuccessful.

2.

07:04

Cheryl Foster is the referee of this game, the video assistant referee is the German Marco Fritz. Meanwhile, things get intense on the pitch, but the first attempts at attack aren’t precise enough.

1.

07:02

Here we go! Because Switzerland wear red jerseys, the Spaniards have to switch to light blue jerseys.

1.

07:00

game start

06:55

The teams have arrived, the national anthems are being played. In a few minutes the knockout round of this World Cup will begin.

06:54

National team coach Inka Grings sees no need for action on the part of her team and sends the same starting XI into the race as in the two goalless draws against Norway and New Zealand. Spain coach Jorge Vilda, who has been repeatedly criticized in recent months and caused a dispute within the team last year that still seems to be simmering, throws on the rotary machine after the 4-0 defeat against Japan and changes to five positions. Among other things, superstar Alexia Putellas takes a seat on the bench for the time being.

06:41

Incidentally, the overall form of the Nati speaks a not really intoxicating language. Before the World Cup in 2023, Switzerland remained without a win, the 2-0 win in the opening game against the Philippines being the only win in the last ten games. Only two defeats and a total of seven draws also show that the Swiss are difficult to crack. Spain, on the other hand, showed very strong performances in 2023, winning eight games in a row before the Japan game. But nobody is interested in that anymore in the knockout phase, today only progressing counts.

06:34

Both teams are following the goalless trend of this World Cup, and at least one team has remained goalless in an unbelievable number of games so far. In the case of the Swiss and Spaniards, this was the case in all six preliminary round games. The Swiss were much more minimalist (goal difference of 2:0), while at least a lot of goals were scored in the clear Spain games (goal difference of 8:4).

06:26

In this century, the teams have met three times. Two of the duels won Spain, one Switzerland. Overall, the direct comparison is balanced with three wins and one draw.

06:24

The situation was different for the Spaniards after strong performances in the first two games, which resulted in two victories (3-0 against Costa Rica, 5-0 against Zambia): Progress was already safe with six points on their account , in the last game against Japan it was “only” about winning the group and the supposedly easier round of 16 opponents. In addition, the Furia Roja wanted to gain confidence for the rest of the tournament, but the shot backfired. Japan outclassed the Spanish Selección, won 4-0 and showed the Swiss how to overturn Spain’s game: with a compact, disciplined defense and well-performed counterattacks.

06:18

After all, in a very balanced Group A, the Swiss trembled until the very end about reaching the round of 16: In the goalless draw against New Zealand, a goal from the co-hosts would have been enough for Switzerland to have been passed in third place. But as in the game against the favored Norwegians (also 0-0), it was a draw, so the two points shared by the Nati and the 2-0 win against the Philippines were even enough for the group win.

06:12

Although Spain collected one point more than the Swiss (six and five points) in the three group games, the Iberians go into the game as runners-up and therefore as challengers on paper.

06:00

Good morning and welcome to the first Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup! The group winners from group A play against the runners-up from group C, Switzerland meets Spain. It starts at 7 a.m. German time in Auckland, New Zealand, Eden Park is the venue.