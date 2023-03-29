news-txt”>

FLORENCE, MARCH 28 – After two days off, Fiorentina returned to training today in anticipation of Saturday's away match against Inter, their first match after the break.



The group is not yet complete due to the absence of the internationals who will make themselves available starting tomorrow: they are Barak, Milenkovic and Jovic while the return of Amrabat, Nico Gonzalez and Kouamé is not expected before Thursday.



Meanwhile Cristiano Biraghi appears to have recovered, having recovered from his fever and working under the orders of Vincenzo Italiano, as for Terzic who has been in the pits for a few weeks with a muscle injury, his return to the group is expected this week. Certainly the Viola coach will need all the players to face the tour de force scheduled for April when Fiorentina will be called upon to face 9 games in the championship (five against Inter and Monza away, with Spezia, Atalanta and Sampdoria in home), the quarter-finals of the Conference League (against the Poles of Lech Poznan) and the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia against Cremonese. A tour de force that will determine the Viola's season who from mid-month, barring unforeseen events, will again be able to count on the closeness of President Rocco Commisso who will leave the United States to return to Italy.


