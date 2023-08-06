Football: Fiorentina wins 2-1 in a friendly against Nice – Calcio

Fiorentina beat Nice 2-1 in the second match valid for the quadrangular ‘Sela Cup’ in England, in Newcastle: the Viola unlocked the game after 17 minutes with Jovic, deployed as an attacking end, and doubled their lead in the 35th minute with Kouamè , even hitting the post with Ikoné and coming close to scoring on at least two other occasions.





Deserved success for Vincenzo Italiano’s team who made their debut in the second half for their latest signing, Argentine midfielder Gino Infatino, who had to replace Ikoné due to a muscle problem. Nice’s goal came in the final minutes with a magic from the young Bouanani, an elusive shot for Terracciano. The match was particularly heated as demonstrated by the five yellow cards (Belahyane, Jovic, Parisi, Ranieri, Guessand) and some hints of a fight. Fiorentina will resume training tomorrow at Viola Park where Gaetano Castrovilli will be available again after failing the visits medical with Bournemouth, while the Colombian Yerry Mina has flown to Colombia to deal with some paperwork and will return on Wednesday.





On the transfer market, decisive hours are announced for the Spezia striker Nzola (one between Cerofolini and Amatucci could be included in the deal) and the Argentine with an Italian passport Lucas Beltran of River Plate continues to be monitored as well. The quotations of the Danish Oliver Christensen, 24, of Hertha Berlin are growing for goal. In the meantime, the wait is growing for the Conference League play-off draw scheduled for tomorrow in Nyon: the Viola will know the opponent to face and overcome on 24 and 31 August to access the group stage.



