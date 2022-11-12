Home Sports Football, first defeat for Treviso: Eclipse wins 4-2 at Tenni
Football, first defeat for Treviso: Eclipse wins 4-2 at Tenni

The CareniPievigina Eclipse succeeds in defeating Treviso: at the Tenni stadium it is 4-2 for Mr. Ferro’s men. Nobile and his teammates eclipse the Biancocelesti already in the first half by going 3-0, a result that very few would have imagined. The reaction of the hosts at the beginning of the second half is a flash in the pan and Nobile closes the game for the final 4-2.

The first defeat in the league collected by the boys of Mr. Cunico is a bit of a liar because the good game and the desire to remedy never failed, defensive carelessness cost dearly, especially if we consider that in the 10 previous matches Treviso had conceded only 2 goals. The CareniPievigina Eclipse plays its game, perhaps even better than expected: three goals on as many occasions using a free kick and opponents’ mistakes, a tight defense and the ability to strike at the right moment. In the standings the Biancocelesti remain firmly in first place, for the guests a great breath of fresh air and above all the pride of being the first to beat the championship battleship at home.

Tenni, prey to the first low temperatures of the season, is immediately frozen in the 6 ‘: free kick just outside the area for the Eclipse, Nobile places the ball on Janko’s head who deflects the ball into the goal. Treviso does not give up, Marcolin who on 12 ‘sends high, on 23’ Shukolli stands out on a corner but sends just above and on 38 ‘Salviato’s stone is stopped by an excellent Giordano.

In the final of the first half two more occasions for the Eclipse and as many goals: De Faveri catches the ball in the middle of the field in the 41st minute and runs the ball to the opponent’s area, he places it on his right against a Lombardi hypnotized by the play; at 45 ‘Boscolo Berto would like to serve Salviato back, a too long pass that is intercepted by Nobile, the biancoceleste rearguard taken aback, Sibilia arrives who receives the assist and signs the 3-0. The Tenni, as never in this season, remains speechless.

At the start of the second half Treviso is immediately thrown forward, Posocco insists on the left in the 48th minute and serves a perfect ball for Marcolin who breaks the silence of the stadium. It does not end here, two turns of hands after a frenzied Marcolin makes the right wing his own, returns the previous favor with a cross for Posocco who reopens the game: it is 2-3 and the environment ignites.

The initial forcing is loosened but the biancocelesti continue to have the ball, the guests manage to cross the halfway line unlike the first half. In the end a defensive blunder by Salviato gives the final victory goal to the Eclipse: in the 79th minute the biancoceleste defender slips and misses the ball, Nobile takes advantage of it and beats Lombardi without opposition.

