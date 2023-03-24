Home Sports Football for unity: clergy and French teams in friendly match – Vatican News Vatican
Sports

Football for unity: clergy and French teams in friendly match – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Football for unity: clergy and French teams in friendly match – Vatican News Vatican

On the occasion of the pilgrimage for the players and their families of the French multi-club football team to Rome, the French football players played a friendly match with priests and seminarians studying in Rome.

(Vatican News Network)The Vatican Athletes’ Association once again wrote a new chapter in true sportsmanship on March 22. The brethren football team, composed of 18 priests and seminarians from several Pontifical schools in Rome, upholds the spirit of the Clericus Cup and competes with football players from the Variétés Club de France in Rome Marble A friendly match was played at the stadium. Thirty players of the French football team and their families are currently on pilgrimage in Rome.

The Brothers football team has only one Italian player, and most of the players are priests and monks from Africa. Also playing football that day was a staff member of the State Council of the Holy See.

The French Diversity Club pilgrimage group numbered more than 150 people, and they were accompanied to Rome by Emmanuel Gobilliard, Bishop of Digne. The bishop is active with the Vatican Athletes’ Association and is involved in several sports for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Members of the two teams were entertained at the French Embassy in the Holy See on the evening of March 21. On the morning of Wednesday, 22nd, they first attended Mass at the Holy Altar of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, and then participated in the Wednesday public audience hosted by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square. At 4:30 in the afternoon, they held a friendly football match at the Marble Stadium in Rome.

See also  For the first time in 21 years, the Blue Moons beat the Saints with 4 goals away from home and reached the semi-finals for 4 consecutive seasons – yqqlm

Giampaolo Mattei, president of the Vatican Athletes Association, told SciDev.Net that the game was “as we have always wanted to use our arms to play with others, not to beat opponents”. This is what the Pope often said, the opponent is never the enemy.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Formula 1: McLaren technical director James Key leaves...

at 255.5 km/h, Frenchman Simon Billy breaks the...

Harry Kane: ‘Complete forward’ can push England scoring...

The bearer of a famous name dreams of...

Friday’s transfer gossip: Haaland, Nagelsmann, Rashford, Maupay, Messi

Football: U21 team opens the year with an...

NBA: 4 games in the night, Banchero and...

Milan collapse, 137 million lost. Scudetto party: Napoli’s...

The latest rankings in the West are out!...

Houssem Aouar targeted by racist insults, Olympique Lyonnais...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy