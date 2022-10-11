For Ponzano the umpteenth defeat in Promotion was looming: on the result of 1-4 at the beginning of the second half, the match against Noventa seemed in fact compromised. But the opponents did not deal with the grace day of Mattia Gasparini, the yellow-green attacking midfielder, who in just 19 minutes (from 13 ‘to 32’ of the second half) scored a poker of goals bringing Ponzano ahead by 5 -4, score that has not changed until the final triple whistle. First three points in the standings for the team of Mr. Stancanelli and first knockout of the season in Noventa.

«Our situation was becoming complicated after the first three defeats in the league. On a personal level I was hungry and willing to give something more, transmitting this determination to my teammates. Unfortunately my performance in the first half was not the best. At half-time the coach was bitter with me, so I returned to the field with a different charge: I had blood in my eyes, I didn’t want to go home with another knockout “, says Gasparini, born in 2001 from Scaltenigo, fraction of Mirano, hired by director Michele Martini this summer after last year’s experience in Excellence with the Academy Plateola.

At a youth level he played in Mestre and for a decade in the Graticolato. Quickness and shooting the main skills of him. «It is the first time that I have scored four goals in the same match (now he is vice-top scorer of group E behind Paolo Zanardo del Conegliano and Babacar Ndiaye della Julia who have signed 5 goals, ed). The most beautiful was the first: the ball came to me from the left, I stopped it, I took it to the right and from outside the area I kicked at the intersection. Instead, the most symbolic one was the third: at the competitive level I liked it a lot because I stole the ball from an opponent by kicking it forward, the full-back and the central defender slowed down while the goalkeeper was coming out, and I continued running for 50 meters of sprint until the ball is deposited in the net. Aesthetically, not a beautiful goal, but it represented the spirit and determination of the team well ».

«This victory gives us morale, but now we need to give continuity to the results. Wednesday we are going to play in Favaro for the round of 32 of the Veneto Trophy, on Sunday we will face the Città di Paese that had beaten us in the group stage of the Cup: there is a desire for revenge “, assures Gasparini,” I have no idols or champions which inspires me. For me football is pure fun, I live it in a serene way ».