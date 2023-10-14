Football: France wins in Holland and qualifies for Euro 2024 – Football

A brace from Kilian Mbappé allowed France to take a narrow victory (1-2), but which is worth qualification for the 2024 European Championship, away to the Netherlands. In group B, Deschamps’ team has full points after six rounds. Greece is in second place having overtaken the Dutch (9) thanks to the 2-0 success in Dublin over the Republic of Ireland and now has 12 points.





In Amsterdam Mbappé – without four games with Paris SG – broke the deadlock in the 7th minute with a right-footed volley, making the most of Clauss’ cross. They doubled the lead in the 8th minute of the second half, after an exchange with Rabiot, before beating Verbruggen with a powerful shot under the crossbar. The Dutch reaction, a little late, resulted in a goal from debutant Hartman. The Feyenoord defender beat Maignan with a beautiful diagonal shot 7′ from time. France thus conceded their first goal in these qualifiers.





Belgium and Portugal also already have the ticket to Germany in their pockets. Despite missing Kevin de Bruyne in midfield and Thibaut Courtois in goal, Belgium beat Austria 3-2 in Vienna (Roman player Lukaku also scored) and won group F with 16 points.





Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, who also scored a brace, beat Slovakia 3-2 in Porto. The seventh victory in as many rounds allows Portugal to extend their lead at the top of group J, with the certainty of reaching at least second place. The two goals conceded this evening were also the first of the qualifiers for the Portuguese team.



