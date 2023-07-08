Home » Football: Frattesi, an honor to defend the colors of Inter – Football
Football: Frattesi, an honor to defend the colors of Inter – Football

Football: Frattesi, an honor to defend the colors of Inter – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 JUL – “I am happy. Indeed, very happy.

I couldn’t ask for better. It’s an honor for me to wear these colours, I will defend them everywhere, giving my all.

Thanks Inter for the opportunity. Thanks to the fans for already making me feel part of this family”. Davide Frattesi wrote on Instagram, the day after his official arrival at Inter. The midfielder, who arrived from Sassuolo, also spoke about himself on the official profile of the Nerazzurri club: “The Inter legend who exalted me the most is Julio Cesar because at the time I was obsessed with goalkeepers. The best goal scored in your career? The last one, the one made against Holland in the Nations League. My favorite sportsman? Federer, without a doubt”. (ANSA).

