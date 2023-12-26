Football: from 0-2 to 3-2, Manchester United overtakes Aston Villa – Football

Aston Villa does not respond to Liverpool who provisionally remain at the top of the Premier League with 42 points. At Old Trafford the Hammers made a comeback and lost 3-2 to Manchester United who returned to success after 2 defeats and a draw.





Match directed by the guests in the first half with goals in the 21st minute by McGinn from a free kick and 4 minutes later by Dendoncker served by Lenglet completely forgotten by the Red Devils defense. In the second half Garnacho steals the show: in the 55th minute his goal to make it 1-2 is canceled out by VAR (offside) but United play more aggressively and the Argentine finds the goal in the 59th minute to shorten the score and then in the 71st minute lefty pierces Martinez for 2-2. In the 76th minute Emeri sends Nicolò Zaniolo onto the field but the inertia is all for the Ten Hag boys and in the 82nd minute, following a corner kick, the former Atalanta player Hojlund scores the goal to make it 3-2, the his 1st in the Premier League.



