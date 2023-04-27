Football from Europe – After Real, Barça also fails – Inter Milan is the first cup finalist – Sport

Legend: His goal came too late

Robert Lewandowski (right) was only able to shorten the gap against Rayo Vallecano.

Keystone/AP Photo/Pablo Garcia



LaLiga: Barça leaves Real mistakes unused

Barcelona missed the next step to winning the title. A day after pursuers Real Madrid’s 4-2 draw at Girona, the Catalans also suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano. Still, with 7 rounds to go, Barça are still 11 points clear of Real. In the 3rd defeat of the season with goals from Alvaro Garcia (19th) and Fran Garcia (53rd), Robert Lewandowski was only able to reduce the deficit to 1:2 (83rd).

Coppa Italia: Inter beat Juventus

Inter Milan is again in the cup final. The defending champions defeated Juventus 1-0 in the semi-final second leg after the first leg had ended 1-1. The only goal came from Federico Dimarco after a superb pass from Nicolo Barella (15′). Final opponent on May 24th is either Cremonese or Fiorentina.

Austria: Tabakovic with a brace

Switzerland’s Haris Tabakovic scored his fourth brace of the season in Austria Wien’s 3-2 defeat by Sturm Graz. But even the two goals of the 29-year-old could not prevent the league defeat. Tabakovic now has 12 goals this season.



