Home » Football from Europe – After Real, Barça also fails – Inter Milan is the first cup finalist – Sport
Sports

Football from Europe – After Real, Barça also fails – Inter Milan is the first cup finalist – Sport

by admin
Football from Europe – After Real, Barça also fails – Inter Milan is the first cup finalist – Sport
Football from Europe – After Real, Barça also fails – Inter Milan is the first cup finalist – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.


  1. Sport

  2. International Leagues

  3. Current article

Contents

Legend:

His goal came too late

Robert Lewandowski (right) was only able to shorten the gap against Rayo Vallecano.

Keystone/AP Photo/Pablo Garcia

LaLiga: Barça leaves Real mistakes unused

Barcelona missed the next step to winning the title. A day after pursuers Real Madrid’s 4-2 draw at Girona, the Catalans also suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano. Still, with 7 rounds to go, Barça are still 11 points clear of Real. In the 3rd defeat of the season with goals from Alvaro Garcia (19th) and Fran Garcia (53rd), Robert Lewandowski was only able to reduce the deficit to 1:2 (83rd).

Coppa Italia: Inter beat Juventus

Inter Milan is again in the cup final. The defending champions defeated Juventus 1-0 in the semi-final second leg after the first leg had ended 1-1. The only goal came from Federico Dimarco after a superb pass from Nicolo Barella (15′). Final opponent on May 24th is either Cremonese or Fiorentina.

Austria: Tabakovic with a brace

Switzerland’s Haris Tabakovic scored his fourth brace of the season in Austria Wien’s 3-2 defeat by Sturm Graz. But even the two goals of the 29-year-old could not prevent the league defeat. Tabakovic now has 12 goals this season.



  1. Sport

  2. International Leagues

  3. Current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  American athletes share the experience of living in the Winter Paralympic Village, full of details of barrier-free facilities - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

“Looking forward to coming to Hangzhou again in...

FCSG fans on the 1:2 defeat against Lugano...

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Premier League academies and release...

Manchester City dismantle Arsenal in top game

Man City 4-1 Arsenal: Premier League title in...

Badminton Asian Championships kicked off mixed doubles first...

Man City wins 4-1! De Bruyne show against...

Sky Sport NBA: 4 live matches between 26...

City win title showdown vs Arsenal – England

Iuliano’s foul on Ronaldo turns twenty-five on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy