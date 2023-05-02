Football, Frosinone is the first promoted in A – Football

news-txt”>

Frosinone is the first team promoted to Serie A. Three days from the end of Serie B, the team coached by Fabio Grosso conquered the mathematical certainty of returning to the top division by beating Reggina B 3-1. For the president’s team Stirpe is the third participation in the top flight, five years after the last time. At the end there was a big party on the pitch, with all the fans invading the pitch. Sudtirol and Genoa drew 0-0 in 35/a di B. In Venice’s 5-0 win against Modena, the Finnish Pojhanpalo played the leading role, author of 4 goals. Brescia beat Cosenza 2-1 and made a save shot. Bari, which aspires to return to Serie A, instead holds back at home with Cittadella (1-1).